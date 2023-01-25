When it comes to Chester County, everyone wants to know: “Who’s steering the ship?”
That was the question that members of Chester County Council tried to answer at a called meeting on Jan. 13 as they took up the issue of who was authorize to execute certain administrative actions for the county, in light of the fact that they still haven’t chosen an administrator.
The initial motion provided either Council Chair Joe Branham or County Treasurer Tommy Darby with the authority to sign documents that would have formerly been signed by the County Supervisor (or Administrator under the new form of government) until an administrator has been hired.
Councilmember Erin Mosley asked how Darby would reconcile his position as Treasurer with any administrative duties he might need to undertake, “because I know there have been instances in some other counties where and elected official and an employed official can’t (perform both duties),” she said.
County Attorney Joanie Winters said as soon as an administrator was hired, these procedures would sunset. Winters said in the past whenever there has been a conflict between an administrative directive that conflicts with his office as Treasurer, he has chosen to not sign a document.
Councilman John Agee pointed out the reason Darby has a dual role as both Treasurer and the de facto finance director is because “the county got in very bad financial shape years ago, with the person that was the finance director. You have come in and straightened that mess out and the county now has a surplus…you’ve had to have two roles, and we don’t pay you near enough money for what you’re doing…” Agee said if Darby is now going to take on some administrative roles, the council needs to consider how to compensate him for the extra work.
Councilmember Corey Guy pointed out the authorities the council was talking about placing with Darby are largely financial in nature, but there were other administrative duties that have nothing to do with finances. Who will manage those duties? he asked.
Winters said any personnel issues would be handled by the county’s Human Resources department.
“My ultimate goal is to make sure the county is moving forward and in a strong position, (which is why this placing of authority was suggested),” Darby said. “Whatever the council needs or wants, I’m here to make sure the county is in a good position,” he added.
Guy said it was his understanding that by law, members of county council (including the chair) may not direct county employees. Winters stated this was correct.
Agee commented, “The logical thing then if a county councilmember can’t be involved would be for HR Director Reggie Higgins and Darby to have the signatory authority,” he said.
Branham said he met with department heads about these issues and determined the HR department would as normal, handle personnel issues and Darby would handle the financial issues.
Mosley put in, “I’m a bit perplexed — there was a meeting with department heads about what’s was going to transpire, but we on council were not given the same courtesy. I guess that’s where a little of the confusion comes in, because it seems that we aren’t aware until yesterday and before this meeting about who is going to take care of these responsibilities.”
Council Chair Branham said that the question of authority was outlined in an email sent to county staff at the end of the year. The meeting was to answer any questions department heads had and to talk about how things would be handled until an administrator was hired.
The motion died on a 3-3 vote.
Agee made a motion for Darby to handle any financial matters and HR Director Higgins to handle matters of personnel until a new administrator was hired.
Guy pointed out he wanted to have a clear definition as to what Higgins’ duties would be under this temporary authority. Agee said in his motion he wanted to clarify that department heads would bring their issues to Higgins, because he was an employee of county council. The council would not be directing any county employees.
“So the department heads would have a reporting authority to Higgins?” Winters asked.
“I guarantee it,” Agee answered. “As I understand it, the way things were run before was the department heads answer to the Supervisor. That is no longer in place…if we put in place that Mr. Darby is dealing with financial things (at an administrator level,) then he has to come and answer to the council, because that is a temporary assignment…then you have a seamless chain of command. What we don’t need is a chain of command that is all over the place.”
Guy added, “We leave it up to department heads to manage their departments, which they should be able to do, but a department head has to have someone to answer to as well,” he said.
Council Vice Chair Pete Wilson commented, “it really doesn’t make sense to put another department head over the whole county. In effect we are making that person an interim administrator. It was logical to me that these issues go through the chair of county council — it’s clean and it’s clear,” he said.
Winters said the intent of the original plan for signatory authority was “to have someone who’s the go-to for department heads and a go-to for signatures (that would normally require an administrator’s signature). Mr. Branham isn’t always available to do this, so the thought process was two people…whatever the will of council is, we need somebody who’s steering the ship — someone who is signing documents,” she said.
Wilson asked if it was possible to appoint Darby as a sort of interim administrator, if he was willing. Winters said that was possible.
“I think before we get the cart before the horse there needs to be some type of commander, for lack of a better term,” Agee said. “Mr. Branham, by vote of this council, is the Chairman. He doesn’t speak for this council, but he sets the agenda and keeps us informed of what is going on. When you had the Supervisor form of government, he…answered to five people on this council…if Mr. Darby is going to be the boss, he needs to be the boss of the finances and Mr. Higgins needs to be the boss of personnel…That’s how the chain of command works…if we don’t want to play by the rules, that’s okay, but I’m going to play by the rules. Rules are there is a chain of command…we need to set up a chain of command so everybody in this county knows exactly (how things operate).”
Guy pointed out the citizens of the county voted to hire a county administrator. “If we go back and give the whole thing to Mr. Darby to run the county, we are going right back to what we had — an elected official running our county again…” He said the motion should be clarified to reflect that Higgins would be the second person helping to “steer the ship” along with Darby.
Mosley said she feels a step-by-step process is needed to make things clear to council the employees and the county as a whole to understand what is happening.
“Because we’ve had a lot of negative things happen in the past with our county and we don’t want to go back. We’re not going backwards,” she said.
Agee commented, “The biggest issue right now is when are we going to hire an administrator. Well, we don’t know when that is going to be. We’ve been trying to hire one since March, and that has not been accomplished. Now you have three new people on council and you have a new form of government. You have to go out (and find an administrator). There was a list sent out and the people I saw on there, none of them suited me,” Agee said.
“That is a confidential document,” attorney Winters pointed out.
Agee said he was not comfortable with the names on the list or wanting to bring any of the people on the list into the county.
Wilson rebuked his fellow councilmember for this comment.
“That was a confidential document and those folks are waiting to be interviewed and they just heard your comments. That was incredibly inappropriate, what you said.”
“I don’t care,” Agee commented, “when you have something that is as important to this county as this is, and you listen to the people out there where I work and where I live…I’m going to say what I have to say. There is a list. I’ve got that list. But for the sake of argument, we as a council are responsible for bringing in an administrator for this county. And you can like that or not like it,” he said.
Guy said he believes it will be some time before the county can get an administrator, so everyone needs to be clear and the public needs to know on “how this ship is going to be steered.”
The motion was amended to allow Council Chair Branham to also sign any financial documents if Darby was not able to sign.
Darby told council that time was of the essence to determine signatory authority because there were several weeks of purchase orders that needed to be dealt with the day of the meeting.
The approved motion was to allow Chairman Branham to sign financial documents if Treasurer Darby is not available, Mr. Higgins be responsible for department head issues.