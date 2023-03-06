Rev. Neely Gaston, a member of the county-created Burnt Meeting House Cemetery Advisory Committee, gave council an update at their February meeting recently on the committee’s efforts to preserve the historic cemetery.

Before his formal comments, Gaston said he has been on the committee since 2021, through the pandemic and changes on the committee. The chair of the committee resigned last May and Gaston made the decision to wait until the new county council members were sworn in and seated to provide council an update.

Trending Videos