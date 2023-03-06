Rev. Neely Gaston, a member of the county-created Burnt Meeting House Cemetery Advisory Committee, gave council an update at their February meeting recently on the committee’s efforts to preserve the historic cemetery.
Before his formal comments, Gaston said he has been on the committee since 2021, through the pandemic and changes on the committee. The chair of the committee resigned last May and Gaston made the decision to wait until the new county council members were sworn in and seated to provide council an update.
“The committee has met with the landowner, Mr. McWaters, who owns the property that surrounds the Burnt Meeting House Cemetery. There are some issues with the current fence that has been established at the property lines. When I addressed council in 2021, we asked for help with a lease or a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mr. McWaters. He is fine with leaving the agreement just the way it is, but he just doesn’t want any debris that comes off of the cemetery to end up on his property,” Gaston said.
The committee is seeking the council’s guidance as to whether they should get some sort of written agreement with the landowner.
Gaston reported the committee has contacted state archaeologist Dr. Jonathan Leader and asked him to help them map out the cemetery property inside of the fence, and just outside of the fence area using GPR, ground penetrating radar.
“History shows that if we find any graves outside of the cemetery, those could have possibly been slave graves,” said Gaston.
The committee is asking council for permission to continue to work with Dr. Leader, as they have not been able to coordinate schedules for this radar based assessment of the property.
The committee would also like to renegotiate with Gaulden Monuments for some gravestone repairs.
“The biggest issue I have for the county right now is we need to get the property cleaned up, this would be a great time to do it before the spring buddings. We would like to get the grounds cleaned out, so if we can do the GPR and the repair, the site will be in good shape,” Gaston said.
He also asked permission from council to partner with the Chester County 250 Committee, which is working on how to commemorate Chester County’s involvement in the Revolutionary War, which is coming up on its 250th anniversary across the nation. Gaston and Chester County Councilman Mike Vaughn are members of the Chester County 250 Committee.
“The main primary historical sites we have in Chester County are our battle sites and our graveyards,” Gaston said. “Anything we do is going to be tied back directly to our cemeteries where our Revolutionary War soldiers and the heroines of the Revolution are buried. And the Chester County 250 Committee is wanting to bring in and involve the contributions of Native Americans, African Americans and our immigrant settlers who were here, and to celebrate and prepare ourselves for this wonderful celebration of the 250th anniversary of our country,” he said.
As of press time, council took up these requests by the Burnt Meeting House Cemetery Advisory Committee at their March 6 meeting.