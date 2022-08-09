Some see it as a dress rehearsal, others view it as a practice, but everyone knows is the final chance to take the field against an opponent before the season starts.

The Chester County Football Jamboree kicks off this Friday at 6 p.m. at Chester High School. All three county teams will be on the field for their final tune-ups of the preseason. The event will open with a matchup between the Lewisville Lions and the Hickory Hawks. Leon Boulware, the new head football coach of the Lions, said he views the jamboree as a measuring stick to see how far his team has come.

Trending Videos