Some see it as a dress rehearsal, others view it as a practice, but everyone knows is the final chance to take the field against an opponent before the season starts.
The Chester County Football Jamboree kicks off this Friday at 6 p.m. at Chester High School. All three county teams will be on the field for their final tune-ups of the preseason. The event will open with a matchup between the Lewisville Lions and the Hickory Hawks. Leon Boulware, the new head football coach of the Lions, said he views the jamboree as a measuring stick to see how far his team has come.
“We want to make sure we execute and do what we’re supposed to do. We need to be scoring on offense and making plays on defense. We treat it just like a game,” he said.
Unlike scrimmages, which are highly controlled, usually take place on half a field and during which coaches are standing right behind their teams, the jamboree is a game-type environment. Boulware wants to see that his players and new members of his coaching staff know where they are supposed to be and what they’re supposed to be doing, including during the pre-game.
Lewisville has not spent a lot of time specifically preparing for Hickory Christian. Boulware said he’s more interested in how his own team plays and evaluating players. That doesn’t mean the Lions haven’t been preparing for somebody.
“We’ve already been preparing for East Clarendon (Lewisville’s opening regular season opponent) for two weeks. We’ve been preparing for week one since day one,” he said.
Lewisville got some work in last Thursday in a four-team scrimmage at home, then again on Monday at Buford. The Lions were battling the elements as much as anything last week, with a pair of lightning delays leading to a the event being shortened. Still, Lewisville did get in a session with Pageland Central and won 21-7. Boulware took the opportunity to get some younger players some reps but anticipates most of his starters being on the field against the Hickory Hawks.
At 7:15 p.m., Great Falls will hit the field and will face a stiff challenge from AA Blacksburg. Third-year Red Devils Coach Demarcus Simons takes a little bit different view on the importance of a jamboree. He wants his team to play well, but he also knows how his team plays next week is far more important.
“We treat it like a glorified practice,” he said. “We’re not going to put too much real estate in that. We know what our identity is.”
Great Falls lost about 4,000 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns with the graduation of Xavier Brown and Foxx Moore and had three players (the aforementioned and tight end Will Manning) sign to play at the college level. With that, Simons said he has heard some whispers from naysayers about the team’s fortunes this year. He is anxious to prove them wrong and said he and his staff have not made wholesale changes.
“We’re running the same offense. We didn’t change anything. The appearance will just be a little different but I’ve got 100% faith in the guys I’ve got around me just like I did number one (Brown) and number two (Moore) last year,” Simons said.
He actually used a boxing analogy, saying last year’s team thrived on big plays or “knockout punches” like Mike Tyson. This year’s will be more consistent but just as effective, like Floyd Mayweather.
Great Falls will actually be one of the first teams to kick off the season in the Palmetto State. The Red Devils open the season next Thursday at home against Heathwood Hall. Simons knows a lot of people will be watching that game, a group that will likely include coaches from every other team in their region. That is when he wants his team to make its big statement.
Chester plays in the nightcap at 8:15 p.m. against Richland Northeast. The Cyclones opened the preseason last week with a big matchup against AAAAA powerhouse Byrnes and more than held their own in a 20-6 loss. Quarterback Trooper Floyd was injured on the first play of the game, so Chester had to turn to a backup and alter the game plan on the fly a bit. Still, Floyd said he liked what he saw.
“The kids played hard,” Floyd said. “The defense played well overall. We blew a coverage on the second play of the game and gave up one, but we settled in after that. We played really well against the run.”
Chester had another scrimmage Monday morning against Blacksburg. Floyd looks at the jamboree as “a full dress rehearsal” so the Cyclones will treat the day exactly the same as they do an actual gameday.
“If they are keeping score, we need to play our very best. This is the last tune-up,” Floyd said.
What he really wants to see his progress. He wants to look better in scrimmage two than scrimmage number one and wants to see further development in the jamboree. Floyd then wants to see his team continue to improve through the early weeks of the season.
“Ideally, you are playing your best football when the playoffs start,” he said.
The event will also feature a ceremony (after the Lewisville-Hickory Hawks matchup) to honor past athletic greats from the county. This year, those include former Lewisville Coach Larry Davis, former Great Falls multi-sport standout (and current assistant football coach) Alstevis “Stevo” Squirewell and former Chester multi-sport star Taylor Roof. The jamboree is sponsored by MUSC Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.