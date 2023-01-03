By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Chester County basketball teams are easing back into action this week after the Christmas break.
Great Falls will have a pair of games this week, with both of them being at home. The boys and girls will both be in action Wednesday against Buford, with the girls starting things at 6 p.m. and the boys contest to follow. On Friday, there will be a JV, girls, boys triple-header as Great Falls plays host to Fairfield Central starting at 5 p.m.
The Lewisville boys team won’t be playing this week, but the girls will play host to York Prep Academy on Thursday. That game will start at 6 p.m.
Chester not only gets back on the court, the Cyclones will begin region play.
Chester will be at Woodruff on Friday with the girls game set to start at 6 p.m. and the boys contest to follow.