The Chester Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a juvenile injured.
According to an incident report, the shooting took place October 23, 2022 around 2:30 a.m. The report notes that officers actually heard multiple gunshots in the area of East Chester and responded to the scene within two minutes. As three officers drove down Saluda Street, they were flagged down by a 16-year-old white male “laying behind a parked vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds to his body.” The report does not list the number of wounds or where the victim was shot.