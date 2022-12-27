Craig pic

Torrey Craig pictured during his visit this summer to Great Falls for the dedication of the Town’s newly renovated basketball courts.

 FILE PHOTO

Even though it was his birthday, Torrey Craig gave his Phoenix Suns the present.

On the day last week when he turned 32, the Great Falls native had his best game of the season in a 130-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Craig scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a 4-for-4 performance from three-point range. He added eight rebounds, two steals and tied his season-high in assists with four.

