Even though it was his birthday, Torrey Craig gave his Phoenix Suns the present.
On the day last week when he turned 32, the Great Falls native had his best game of the season in a 130-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Craig scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a 4-for-4 performance from three-point range. He added eight rebounds, two steals and tied his season-high in assists with four.
Because of injuries, Craig has gone from his normal role of top reserve and defensive stopper to a frequent starter and his numbers have all gone up as result. For the year he has appeared in 31 games for the 19-15 Suns and is averaging career bests in terms of minutes played (24.8), points-per-game (8.4), rebounds-per-game (5.3) and assists (1.6 a contest).
Craig signed last offseason with the Indiana Pacers but was traded to the Suns midway through the year. It marked the second time he was traded to Phoenix as he was also shipped to the Suns from Milwaukee the prior year. In total, he appeared in 78 regular season games last year and averaged 6.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists a contest last year.
Craig played collegiately at USC-Upstate where he led the team in scoring for three straight seasons, earned multiple all-conference selections and a Player of the Year honor. He had a decorated career in the NBL of Australia and New Zealand before earning a spot with the Denver Nuggets for most of three seasons before signing with Milwaukee two years ago, setting up his first trade to Phoenix. He graduated from Great Falls High School where he was the Class A Player of the Year, earned multiple all-state honors and helped guide the Red Devils program to a pair of state title game appearances. He has remained involved in his hometown and alma mater. He has often attended Great Falls basketball game when his schedule allows, he has held free basketball clinics for kids and he recently refurbished and renovated the Great Falls town basketball courts.