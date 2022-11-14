Torrey Craig has been an effective player off the bench for his entire NBA career. Now he’s proving to be an effective starter as well.

Craig is now a member of the Phoenix Suns. Because of injuries, he has gone from a valuable reserve to a member of the starting five and has put up solid numbers since entering the lineup. In a one-point loss Monday night to the Miami Heat, Craig narrowly missed a double-double, scoring 10 points and pulling down nine rebounds. He added two assists, a block and a steal to his final stat sheet. ON Friday night, he had nine points and grabbed four rebounds. For the season, he has averaged 18.7 minutes, 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds a game.

Trending Videos