Torrey Craig has been an effective player off the bench for his entire NBA career. Now he’s proving to be an effective starter as well.
Craig is now a member of the Phoenix Suns. Because of injuries, he has gone from a valuable reserve to a member of the starting five and has put up solid numbers since entering the lineup. In a one-point loss Monday night to the Miami Heat, Craig narrowly missed a double-double, scoring 10 points and pulling down nine rebounds. He added two assists, a block and a steal to his final stat sheet. ON Friday night, he had nine points and grabbed four rebounds. For the season, he has averaged 18.7 minutes, 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds a game.
Craig signed last offseason with the Indiana Pacers but was traded, to the Suns midway through the year. It marked the second time he was traded to Phoenix as he was also shipped to the Suns from Milwaukee the prior year. In total, he appeared in 78 regular season games last year and averaged 6.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists a contest. In a two-game stretch once he was back in Phoenix, Craig set a league record for efficiency. He had a 21-points, 14-rebound, two block performance in a start against the Houston Rockets. In doing so, he became only the second player in NBA history with 20-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and two blocks while shooting 100% from the field (minimum eight attempts) and from three-point range (minimum of three attempts) in a game. Then, his team’s next game against the Chicago Bulls, Craig had 14 points and nine rebounds and was again perfect from the floor. That made him the first player in NBA history to total 30-plus points, 20-plus rebounds and hit six-plus three-point field goals over a three-game span without missing a shot.
Craig played collegiately at USC-Upstate where he led the team in scoring for three straight seasons, earned multiple all-conference selections and a Player of the Year honor. He had a decorated career in the NBL of Australia and New Zealand before earning a spot with the Denver Nuggets for most of three seasons before signing with Milwaukee, being traded to Phoenix, signing with the Indiana Pacers and then being traded to Phoenix again. He graduated from Great Falls High School where he was the Class A Player of the Year, earned multiple all-state honors and helped guide the Red Devils program to a pair of state title game appearances. He has remained involved in his hometown and alma mater. He has often attended Great Falls basketball game when his schedule allows, he has held fr4ee basketball clinics for kids and he recently refurbished and renovated the Great Falls town basketball courts.