It may be Saturday, but court will still be in session in Great Falls this weekend.
Last November, it was announced that Great Falls High graduate and current NBA star Torrey Craig was partnering with “Project Backboard” to renovate the public basketball courts in Great Falls. “Project Backboard” is a charitable organization whose mission, per its website, is “to renovate public basketball courts and install large scale works of art on the surface in order to strengthen communities, improve safety, encourage multi-generational play and inspire people to think more critically about their environment.” A few weeks ago, Craig announced on social media last week that he was ready to unveil the renovated courts. He has a lot more planned than just showing of a refurbished playing surface, however.
“This is something that I’ve been planning for awhile,” he said. “’The Court’ is a staple of the Great Falls community and a place that has helped mold me into the person and player I am today.”
The unveiling will include a live DJ, back to school giveaways, food, drinks, bouncy houses, prizes, autograph signings and a three-on-three tournament that will include a cash prize for the winning team. All the teams will be made up of current or former Great Falls players. For younger players, there will five-on-five games, a three-point shootout and some friendly games of “HORSE.”
Craig has remained very involved in his hometown and his high school alma mater since first making to the NBA with the Denver Nuggets in 2017. He has attended a number of Great Falls basketball games and spoke to the team in the locker room prior to a playoff game in 2020 (when the Red Devils went on to win a state championship). It wasn’t held the past two summers because of the lingering COVID pandemic, but Craig also started an annual free basketball camp for kids in Great Falls.
After playing abroad in Australia and New Zealand for a few seasons, Craig joined the Denver Nuggets on a two-way contract in 2017 that saw him split his time between that team and a G-League affiliate. He joined the Nuggets full-time the next two seasons, then signed as a free agent with the Milwaukee Bucks. They traded him at midseason to the Phoenix Suns. So, when the Bucks and Suns met in the NBA Finals, Craig was assured of winning a ring regardless of the outcome since he had been on the Bucks roster during the season. He did get a ring, but probably not the way he’d hoped, with the Suns falling to the Bucks in six games. He signed with the Pacers as a free agent last off-season, but was again traded to Phoenix at midseason. He has one year left on the contract he signed last year and will again be a member of the Suns for the 2022-’23 season.