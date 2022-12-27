NEWS RELEASE
Local Chester radio station WGCD announces that Lashonda Crosby will become station manager effective January 1 2023.
Lashonda Holmes Crosby is a native of Fairfield County, South Carolina. She obtained her Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2012 from South University as a High Honor graduate by maintaining a career GPA of 4.0. In 2010 she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree of Natural Science from Charleston Southern University.
She is the founder and owner of Crafts by Crosby, CBC Media and the Co-Founder of the Edward Crosby Alzheimer’s Foundation. Currently Lashonda is the Marketing Executive and Mid-Day Host for WGCD 104.5FM, Chester, SC. Her platform is to take the gifts that God has blessed her with to be a blessing to others.
WGCD General Manager Earl Moore will continue in that position, as well as continuing to cover news and sports.
