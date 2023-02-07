WRESTLING PIC

Chester outlasted Clinton on the mat Monday to advance to the upperstate finals.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

Monday’s third round playoff showdown against Clinton was Chester’s 59th wrestling match of the year. They’ll get to have a 60th.

The Cyclones prevailed Monday over their region foe 45-34. In the late stages, after Clinton got a couple of pins in higher weight classes, they actually went ahead of Chester 34-33. Cyclones Coach Dennis Jensen said, though, he knew the match was basically already over.

