Monday’s third round playoff showdown against Clinton was Chester’s 59th wrestling match of the year. They’ll get to have a 60th.
The Cyclones prevailed Monday over their region foe 45-34. In the late stages, after Clinton got a couple of pins in higher weight classes, they actually went ahead of Chester 34-33. Cyclones Coach Dennis Jensen said, though, he knew the match was basically already over.
“We knew they had a forfeit coming,” Jensen said. “And we knew Jaheim (Rambert) was going to win his match.”
Individually, Dakendray Keener won at 120 via forfeit and Andre Hall got a pin at 126. Tristan Woodard lost a close one at 132, but he was wrestling up in weight class and lost by major decision to a top three wrestler in the state. Clinton was likely counting on getting a pin and six points at that spot and got neither.
Darriyarn Baxley won in overtime at 138 pounds, Juan Hernandez got a pin at 145. Jylan Johnson cut weight down to 160 and picked up a win. Jensen said that was huge and said he was proud of Johnson for how he performed. C.J. McCree got a pin at 195 and it was at that point Jensen said he was confident Chester would be moving on in the playoffs.
Chester last made it to the upperstate finals in 2002, but there was one fewer playoff round then and fewer teams made it to the postseason. The impressive thing about Chester run to a region crown and now the upperstate finals in wrestling is that this is not a team flush with experience.
“We start seven to nine freshman,” Jensen said. “The young guys have kept developing and they’ve continued to step up.”
Jensen thinks wrestling so many matches has helped the development and the maturation process. Not only have the wrestlers been on the mat a lot, they’ve faced some top competition. Chester has faced bigger programs from this state and traditional powers from North Carolina. The fact that Chester and Clinton were facing off in the third round demonstrates how tough Region IV was in itself.
With the win, Chester goes to the upperstate finals on Wednesday. The Cyclones will be on the road against defending state champion West Oak.