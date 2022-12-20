At the start of the season, Coach Sebastian Hopkins said “the sky” was the limit for his Chester basketball team and they’ve certainly soared high so far.
The Cyclones are now 8-0 on the year after a 73-59 victory on Monday on the road against Eau Claire. Chester jumped on the Shamrocks early, taking a 21-8 lead after one and slowly building on that advantage before Eau Claire made a late charge to make the final a bit more respectable. Reggie Heath led a balanced effort with 18 points, though Shydem McCullough and Sedorrien Pendergrass had 12 points each and Dorien Stroud added 11.
That was the second win for Chester over Eau Claire in less than a week, with the first matchup ending in a 12-point Chester win. McCullough had 28 in that victory.
On Friday, Chester notched a tight 48-44 win over rival Fairfield Central. Again, a strong start was a key component to the win, with the Cycs taking 15-8 lead early. The Griffins cut into the deficit by halftime, whittling it to just three points, but Chester had another nice run to start the third and withstood a late rally to hang on.
McCullough accounted for more than half of his team’s point total, pouring in 25 points.
Also last week, Chester picked up its second win of the season over Lewisville, taking a 69-50 victory. Hopkins complimented the job Lions Coach Lamont Elder has done in his first year and said his team’s second half defense helped put it away.
“I thought our defensive pressure was lacking in the first half but in the second half we started playing Chester defense, communicating and talking on defense and sliding our feet. I also thought our press really caused Lewisville ball handlers problems,” he said.
Heath had 24, McCullough 17 and Stroud 12 to lead the way offensively. The team has now reached its Christmas break and will start region play January 6 against Woodruff.