Chester is off to an 8-0 start this season.

At the start of the season, Coach Sebastian Hopkins said “the sky” was the limit for his Chester basketball team and they’ve certainly soared high so far.

The Cyclones are now 8-0 on the year after a 73-59 victory on Monday on the road against Eau Claire. Chester jumped on the Shamrocks early, taking a 21-8 lead after one and slowly building on that advantage before Eau Claire made a late charge to make the final a bit more respectable. Reggie Heath led a balanced effort with 18 points, though Shydem McCullough and Sedorrien Pendergrass had 12 points each and Dorien Stroud added 11.

