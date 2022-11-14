With his team featuring a very young roster, Chester Coach Victor Floyd said the offseason will be crucial in terms of development. Unfortunately for the Cyclones, the offseason is here.
The Cyclones posted a winning record against a brutal schedule in 2022 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. On Thursday night, though, playing against a red hot Powdersville team, Chester made key mistakes early and the Patriots cashed in on every one of them rolling out to an enormous lead on the way to a 42-12 victory.
The same two teams played last year in the third round of the AAA playoffs, with Chester physically beating up the then-unbeaten Patriots on the way to an upperstate title game appearance. Powdersville was likely looking forward to a chance at revenge when the two ended up on the same end of the playoff bracket and they got it. The team took the opening drive and went 77 yards in just five plays. Quarterback Eli Hudgins hooked up with Owen Lewis for a 29-yard catch-and-run and senior running back (and Virginia Tech commitment) Thomas Williams finished it off, getting outside and running nearly untouched 28 yards for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead.
Chester went three-and-out on its opening drive but the defense seemed to settle in, forcing a Powdersville punt on the ensuing possession. Chester actually had back-to-back nice runs, with the second appearing to give the Cyclones their initial first down of the game, but there was a penalty, then another, then a lost yardage play. Now facing third-and-long, the Cyclones went to the air but Trooper Floyd’s pass was picked off by Drake Sloan and returned to the Chester 10. Chester forced a third-and-long situation, but lost Sloan in the back of the end zone as he caught a touchdown pass from Hudgins. A successful try for two made it 15-0 Powdersville.
The Cyclones mixed the run and pass to move into Powdersville territory for the first time on the next drive, but couldn’t convert on third-and-one or fourth-and-one and turned the ball over on downs. Williams went 25 yards on a screen pass, the Patriots converted one third-and-long and Hudgins scored on another, running a keeper right up the gut 21 yards for a 22-0 advantage early in the second.
Powdersville started its next drive near midfield after Chester had to punt from deep in its own territory. On the second play of the march, Hudgins dropped back to pass, but appeared to lose his grip on the ball as he threw. The high wobbly throw looked ripe for the picking by a Chester defensive back, but he mistimed his jump. Instead, Williams caught the ball inside the five and walked into the end zone to continue the rough half for Chester.
“Things started going bad and we just couldn’t stop them,” Floyd said.
Chester did get a pick (from Shydem McCullough) the next time Powdersville had the ball, but a delayed pass to the sidelines a few plays later by Trooper Floyd was picked off. Jacob Motocha read the play perfectly, jumped the route and took it back for a score and a commanding 35-0 lead.
Williams scored again before the half, taking a screen 67 yards to the end zone to leave the shell-shocked visitors trailing 42-0.
New rules mandate that a 42-0 lead calls for an automatic running clock, so the second half went quickly. Chester did regroup a bit and didn’t quit, mounting two scoring drives. The first covered 80 yards in nine plays, all on the ground with senior Andre Evans notching his final prep touchdown on an eight-yard run. A try for two failed leaving the score at 42-6. IN the fourth quarter, Chester went 80 yards in seven plays. The Cyclones attempted just one second half pass and that came on the final score of the season, as Trooper Floyd carried out a nice play fake and hit tight end Kyan Kennedy in stride for a 41-yard touchdown.
Powdersville obviously played well and the Cyclones did not, but there were other factors. Chester runners lost footing on the soaked turf multiple times, they missed an easy interception that turned into a score and they had penalties negate good plays.
“It was one of those nights where Murphy’s Law set in and we just couldn’t stop it,” Floyd said.
Still, the team went 7-5, finished second in region play and made it to the second round of the playoffs with a young team. Trooper Floyd, Reggie Heath, Kennedy, Antonio Hopkins and others will be back next year. The team featured only seven seniors, including two-way standouts like Evans and McCullough. Floyd said the group contributed a lot to the program and would have a chance to become productive citizens.
“It was a quality group,” he said.
Powdersville, now 11-1, moves on to face defending state champion Daniel.