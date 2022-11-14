CYCS PIC

Chester had a solid year, including a first-round playoff win over Powdersville (pictured), but had the season end with a loss Thursday at Powdersville.

 BY BILL MARION

With his team featuring a very young roster, Chester Coach Victor Floyd said the offseason will be crucial in terms of development. Unfortunately for the Cyclones, the offseason is here.

The Cyclones posted a winning record against a brutal schedule in 2022 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. On Thursday night, though, playing against a red hot Powdersville team, Chester made key mistakes early and the Patriots cashed in on every one of them rolling out to an enormous lead on the way to a 42-12 victory.

