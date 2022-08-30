In a good way, it was a long night for the Chester Cyclones.
Lightning caused a lengthy delay and frequent clock stoppages kept the game going until midnight, but Chester emerged with a 22-17 victory over Fort Mill. It marked the second time in two weeks the Cyclones had a game finish on a different day than it started, with the team’s opener against Lancaster delayed to a second day because of a blown transformer and a lack of power.
“It’s been a strange start to the season for sure,” said Chester Coach Victor Floyd.
The Cyclones found themselves in an early hole as Fort Mill returned the opening kickoff to the Chester 30 and scored quickly to go up 7-0. The game didn’t progress much further before a delay of nearly two hours set in because of lightning in the area.
“We got off to a very sluggish start,” Floyd said. “After the break I thought we played well.”
That started with the defense, which got the team on the board with a safety to make it 7-2.
The offense got going a bit too, with Trooper Floyd hitting Andre Evans on a touchdown pass to put the Cyclones in front 9-7. Fort Mill punched back, getting a field goal to move back in front 10-9. Trooper Floyd threw another touchdown pass, this one to Reggie Heath, before the half to give the Cyclones a 15-10 lead at the break.
Chester mounted a nice drive in the third and capped it off with a one-yard touchdown run from Shydem McCullough for a 22-10 Cyclones lead.
Fort Mill got within 22-17 late (with the calendar having flipped to Saturday) and had possession with under two minutes to go when Chester ended things with an interception. It marked the fourth turnover of the contest forced by the defense.
“We need to have zero turnovers and we need to force some,” Victor Floyd said.
Chester had one turnover but it came on a deep heave at the end of the first half. The Cyclones didn’t suffer any giveaways that hurt them in the contest, something that cost them in the opening loss to Lancaster. The team was also improved in one other area.
“We only had five penalties, so we cleaned things up in that regard,” Victor Floyd said. Chester had 100 yards of penalties in the first half alone against Lancaster.
Trooper Floyd was 12-of-22 passing for 144 yards with two touchdowns. Heath, coming off a 200-yard game, was the leading receiver with four grabs for 53 yards and a score. The team didn’t pile up huge rushing numbers, but McCullough got 38 yards and a score on only eight carries.
“It was a hard-fought win, but we got it,” Victor Floyd said.
Chester, now 1-1, will go on the road to face rival Fairfield Central this Friday.