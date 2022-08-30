CYCLONES PIC

A Chester runner stretches for an extra yard last week against Lancaster.

 BY BILL MARION

In a good way, it was a long night for the Chester Cyclones.

Lightning caused a lengthy delay and frequent clock stoppages kept the game going until midnight, but Chester emerged with a 22-17 victory over Fort Mill. It marked the second time in two weeks the Cyclones had a game finish on a different day than it started, with the team’s opener against Lancaster delayed to a second day because of a blown transformer and a lack of power.

Trending Videos