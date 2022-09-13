On a night they dedicated the press box to Carlisle Roddey, the Chester Cyclones lived up to one of the longtime radio play-by-play man’s sayings.
“We might give out but we never gave up.”
Playing South Pointe, a team ranked number one in the state in AAAA and in the national top 40, Chester rallied in the final minutes to pull within six points before falling by a final score of 33-21.
With just over five minutes to play, the Cyclones had fallen behind 27-7 and had missed out on a couple of prime scoring opportunities on drives into the South Pointe red zone. They didn’t need sustained drives or proximity to the end zone to get back in it, though. Starting from their own 13, Chester went with a screen pass from Trooper Floyd to Reggie Heath, both of whom had big statistical nights. Heath sidestepped one tackle, cut to the near sidelines and was off to the races, outrunning the entire South Pointe defense for an 87-yard touchdown to get his team within 27-14.
The Chester defense forced a three-and-out and gave the offense the ball at the 25. It only took two plays for Chester to score again, with Floyd hooking up with tight end Kyan Kennedy for 54 yards, then Andre Evans on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-21. With just 2:40 left on the clock, the Cyclones attempted an onside kick and did recover it, but did so just shy of the ball having traveled 10 yards. That made it South Pointe football and with Chester stacking the line to try to get a stop, a South Pointe runner squirted through the line and ran 39 yards for a game-clinching score.
“The kids kept playing, there’s no doubt about it. There was some plays made down the stretch…that’s all we ask kids to do is play hard and give us a chance. We had a chance,” Coach Victor Floyd said.
Floyd said some missed opportunities in the first half cost his team a shot at getting the win. Very early in the game, though, Chester broke out on top.
The Stallions squibbed the opening kickoff but Chester recovered it at the South Pointe 47. They converted a third-and-long with 15-yard completion from Floyd to Heath and got on the board with completion in the flat to Kennedy that went for 27 yards and a touchdown. Just over two minutes into the game, Chester led 7-0.
The next three possessions ended in punts, but a Chester turnover opened the door for the Stallions to tie the game up. Starting from their own 20, the Cyclones had a pass picked off by R.J. Bufford, who returned it to the Chester 13. Two plays later, running back Caleb Sims bulled his way in from the five to tie the score.
Chester looked poised to reclaim the lead early in the second thanks to a trick play. Floyd threw complete behind the line of scrimmage to running back Shydem McCullough, who then lofted a pass down the sidelines to Heath for a 46-yard gain. Three plays later, Chester faced a fourth-and-one near the South Pointe 10 and opted to try for a field goal. It was blocked, though, keeping the score at 7-7.
The Stallions responded with a 10-play drive that effectively mixed the run and pass. The Cyclones helped out too, with a pair of penalties on fourth down plays moving the sticks for South Pointe. Quarterback Jae Sanders, himself a former Cyclone who got the start under center, punctuated the march by faking a handoff, rolling to his left and outrunning the defense for a 13-yard touchdown for a 14-7 lead. That would stand as the halftime score after Chester had a late drive end via a turnover on downs inside the South Pointe 20.
Chester had a nice drive going in the third, but after driving to the Stallion 30, it ended in a punt after three straight lost yardage plays. South Pointe got another touchdown run from Sanders in the third and a second one from Sims to build the 27-7 lead by the end of the third, setting up Chester’s late rally.
South Pointe Coach Bobby Collins said he’d heard some chatter during the week that South Pointe would roll to a big victory, but said he knew coming in that his team was in for a fight.
“America wanted to present it like it was going to be something else but Coach Victor Floyd is a Hall of Fame football coach, one of the best in the state, a mentor of mine so I didn’t expect anything less than us trying to finish with the ball in our hands in the fourth quarter and with the win. That was our number one goal. How we were going to get it done…I knew it was going to be tough,” Collins said.
Trooper Floyd finished the night with 305 passing yards, 162 if which came in the final five-plus minutes of the contest. Heath was just shy of his second 200-yard receiving game of the year, catching five balls for 195 yards and one touchdown. Kennedy had a big night as well, with 81 yards receiving and a score.
At halftime, Carlisle Roddey was honored with a ceremony. With many friends, family members and former on-air partners on hand, the press box from which he painted a colorful picture of Cyclones football on fall Fridays was officially named in his honor. Roddey spent 47 years at the microphone and was himself a Chester High graduate and football player. The Cyclones may not have brought home a victory against South Pointe, but they certainly lived up to one of Roddey’s most famous game-ending mottoes.