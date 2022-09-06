They were dominant on offense and dominant on defense, but the Chester Cyclones still found themselves in a close, back-and-forth battle Friday night with rival Fairfield Central.
“It was special teams,” said Chester Coach Victor Floyd. “Three special teams plays kept them in it.”
The Cyclones had a turnover on a kickoff and gave up a pair of kickoff return touchdowns but still managed to hang on for a 34-32 victory.
The first special teams miscue came on the opening kickoff and put the Cyclones in an early hole.
“They popped it up and we just let it hit the ground. Nobody fielded it or covered it, so they ended up with the ball at our 35,” Floyd said.
The Griffins scored to go ahead 7-0. Chester answered, then went ahead 14-7, only to have Fairfield Central return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to tie the game. The Griffins were poised to move back in front early in the second, but Chester’s defense forced a turnover on downs inside its own five. The Cyclones scored again with four second left in the first half only to have the Griffins run the kickoff back for a touchdown with no time left on the clock. Chester did block the extra point to hang onto a 21-20 lead. All three Griffins touchdowns were either on kick returns or set up by a special teams blunder.
Fairfield Central’s offense, behind highly-touted freshman quarterback Cameron Mcmillon, finally put together a drive to start the third quarter and took the lead, only to have Chester surge back in front, then snuff out another possible Griffins score with a sack and forced fumble on a fourth down play deep in Cyclones territory.
Chester was bitten by another special teams play in the fourth quarter, with Fairfield Central blocking an extra point to keep it a one-score game at 34-26. Mcmillon guided his team on another touchdown drive in the final minutes, but Chester’s defense turned them back on a two-point try to keep it at 34-32. They forced Fairfield to punt the ball again with under four minutes to play as the Cyclones were able to run out the clock for a victory.
Chester’s offense was productive throughout the night and demonstrated a great deal of balance. Antonio Hopkins ran for 81 yards and a touchdown, while Shydem McCullough had 79 yards and a score. Quarterback Trooper Floyd ran for 34 yards and was an efficient 19-of-24 through the air for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the scores went to tight end Kyan Kennedy, who had four receptions on the night. McCullough had the other. In terms of yardage, Reggie Heath led the way with 54 yards on three grabs.
Mcmillon kept his streak intact of throwing for more than 300 yards in every game, but was just 13-of-40 through the air overall. Fairfield Central also got less than nothing on the ground against the Chester defense, finishing the night with negative-two yards rushing.
“We played pretty well on both sides of the ball,” Floyd said.
Chester also cleaned up some of the issues that cost the team in its opener against Lancaster. Floyd said his offense did not turn the ball over and penalties were kept to a minimum.
Now 2-1, Chester faces the top-ranked team in AAAA this week, hosting South Pointe on Friday night.