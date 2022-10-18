“If you’re still in the race in week 10, it’s been a good year,” said Chester Coach Victor Floyd.
It’s been a good year for his Cyclones football team. Chester is riding a four-game winning streak, is 3-0 in region and can earn a region title and number one playoff seed with a win this Friday night at home against Clinton.
The Red Devils have surged in recent years under new Coach Corey Fountain. The team presently stands at 8-0 on the season and really hasn’t been in a competitive contest. Only one game has been as close as two touchdowns (a 34-20 win over Newberry) and Clinton has scored at least 49 points seven times. They’ve outscored their two region opponents thus far (Union County and Woodruff) 120-27.
“Obviously they are a good team,” Floyd said. “They’ve got some speed and they’ve got a good scheme.”
Clinton hangs its hat on physical play up front and running the football. Last week against Woodruff, the Red Devils set a school record by running for 526 yards. Bryson James had 194 yards and two touchdowns in that game and Jishun Copeland had 128 yards and two touchdowns. The team averaged 11.7 yards-per-carry last week. The only bump in the road for the Red Devils was that big-play quarterback Austin Copeland (who also plays linebacker) was injured last week. His status for this game is unknown but Brice Young stepped in and played well, hitting four-of-six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Chester is coming off a 33-13 victory on the road against Emerald. The contest got off to a slow start with a scoreless first quarter. Chester took advantage of a muffed punt by Emerald to get a quick score, then visited the end zone on four of the next five possessions. Chester ran the ball well but quarterback Trooper Floyd had a super efficient night, hitting 14 straight passes at one point. Chester’s defense was able to contend with an Emerald offensive front that had a huge size advantage.
Floyd said his team will obviously have to have a good night defending the run and will be contending with a good Clinton offensive line. Offensively, his team has to continue to operate efficiently, he said. He likes the balance that his team has shown and thinks his offensive line has come a long way over the course of the season. He also thinks his team’s schedule could prove helpful. Chester lost three of its first five games but those came against three AAAA powerhouses, including unbeaten Catawba Ridge and all those games were competitive.
“I do think we are battle-tested,” he said.
There is one more battle ahead in the regular season and its in week 10 with a region title on the line.
Kickoff Friday at Chester is set for 7:30 p.m