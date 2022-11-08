The Chester Cyclones will face the same Powdersville team they met in the post-season last year. Almost literally, the same Powdersville team.
“They have a ton of experience. I think they have 18 or 19 starters back. They’re a very good team,” said Chester Coach Victor Floyd.
Last year, the Patriots put together an unbeaten regular season and rolled to two big playoff victories before hosting Chester in round three. The Cyclones came away with a 35-18 victory in that game and Powdersville no doubt has revenge on its mind on top of trying to keep the current season alive.
Offensively, Powdersville is a spread team and Floyd said they throw the ball about 60% of the time. Quarterback Eli Hudgins piled up 2,044 yards through the air and an additional 520 yards on the ground in the regular season, with 29 total touchdowns. When the Patriots do run the ball, though, they do so with one of the state’s top backs in Thomas Williams. Williams is a Virginia Tech commit who brings track speed and some power at 190 pounds. Floyd said Powdersville has been tough for opponents to stop this year.
“They’re really good on offense for sure. Probably the best offense we’ll have seen this year. They have a bunch of starters back from last year. Just a lot of experience and really solid,” he said.
Powdersville has averaged nearly 50 points-per-game this year. The team stands at 10-1 and the lone loss was to AAAAA power Hillcrest in a 37-35 thriller. They opened the playoffs with a 50-14 rout of Crescent. That marked the sixth straight time that the Patriots have cracked 47 points, a stretch during which they’ve topped 50 on four occasions.
Defensively, the Patriots have yielded some points this year, but they’ve gotten big stoops when they needed them and again, have a lot of experience present on the roster.
Chester is coming off a 56-27 win over Blue Ridge that wasn’t even as close as the score indicates. It was 56-13 at one point in the fourth quarter before Floyd start subbing in a number of his backups. The Cyclones exploded early, with Trooper Floyd hitting 6-of-6 passes for 106 yards on the team’s first two drives, both of which ended with touchdowns. With the team running the ball so well too, though, Chester didn’t have to throw the ball anymore, so they didn’t. They went high percentage, low risk and rang up a huge point total.
“Why take a chance of something bad happening?” Floyd said.
This week, Chester will likely have to keep all its options open offensively and balance the run and pass for 48 full minutes. Floyd said his defense will also be challenged, since Powdersville is equally adept on the ground and through the air. This is mostly the same Patriots team Chester saw last year, but it’s a year older, stronger and more experienced. If Chester can repeat what it did last year in beating Powdersville they’ll likely set up another rematch. Last year, beating Powdersville sent Chester to the upperstate finals to face Daniel. It is very likely the winner of the contest will face the Lions, who are one spot away in the bracket.
Kickoff has been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. because of the threat of severe weather on Friday.