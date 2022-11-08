CYCS FLIP

Chester’s Shydem McCullough literally flips out, in a good way, ahead of Chester’s win Friday over Blue Ridge.

 BY BILL MARION

The Chester Cyclones will face the same Powdersville team they met in the post-season last year. Almost literally, the same Powdersville team.

“They have a ton of experience. I think they have 18 or 19 starters back. They’re a very good team,” said Chester Coach Victor Floyd.

