Cyclones at jamboree

Chester’s Shydem McCullough led his team in rushing Friday night against RNE in the jamboree contest.

 BY BILL MARION/SPECAL TO THE N&R

Chester Coach Victor Floyd got exactly what he wanted out of Friday’s jamboree matchup with Richland Northeast…that being a healthy football team.

The Cyclones were missing six starters, including their starting quarterback, both offensive tackles and a receiver that is also the backup quarterback. They should all be a go this Friday night, though, when the team opens the regular season at home with a game against Lancaster.

