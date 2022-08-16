Chester Coach Victor Floyd got exactly what he wanted out of Friday’s jamboree matchup with Richland Northeast…that being a healthy football team.
The Cyclones were missing six starters, including their starting quarterback, both offensive tackles and a receiver that is also the backup quarterback. They should all be a go this Friday night, though, when the team opens the regular season at home with a game against Lancaster.
Floyd said the AAA Bruins will provide his team with a stiff test right out of the box.
“They’ve got some talent,” he said. “Couple of good running backs, some good receivers and an athletic quarterback. On defense, they’ve got some guys who can fly around and make plays.”
Lancaster is coached by fourth-year man Marcus Surratt. Because of COVID cancellations, the Bruins only played seven games last year and five the season before that. The team last posted a winning record in 2018, but Floyd said with the talent on hand and an offense that spreads it out but also can also get physical with run-based option look.
Chester and Richland Northeast tied 7-7 in two quarters Friday, but the Cyclones were operating with some limitations. Starting quarterback Trooper Floyd was injured in the team’s first scrimmage, and while he is expected back this week, he only got eight preseason snaps. Ja”Quan Carter, a receiver that both backs up Floyd and serves as an occasional change-of-pace player, was also missing (though he’s due back Friday as well). That left emergency quarterback Andre Evans, who is normally a slot receiver, to man the position. He did what was asked of him and aside from one fumble (which Richland Northeast returned for its touchdown) the offense consistently moved the ball. Floyd said he was glad Evans got a chance to play, since he has been a team-first, hard-working player throughout his time at Chester.
“He’s been the emergency third quarterback for three years. You want to talk about a team guy, that has been a lot of 6 a.m. mornings and a lot of Sunday putting in work. I ask quarterbacks to do extra, and he’s always done that, even not knowing if he’d ever get to play. A lot of players wouldn’t do that and he did a good job with what we asked him to do,” Floyd said.
The defense had a good night Friday, pitching a shutout and effectively stuffing the run, which has been a trend for the team in throughout the preseason.
This is obviously a different Chester team than that of the past few years. Four-year quarterback starter Zan Dunham has moved onto the college level and the offense will look a bit different as a result. Dunham was a sledgehammer, power player who ran first and threw second. His replacement is a pass first quarterback, but Coach Floyd said the offense really hasn’t changed much. He structures things to fit the talent he has on hand and there are still plenty of solid receivers and running back Shydem McCullough (who had several big runs Friday) on hand to ease the transition. Floyd said he wants to see his team improve in the early season over where it was in the preseason, then progress by midseason, into region play and into the playoffs. He also hopes his team continues to stay healthy.
Lancaster at Chester kicks off Friday night at 7:30 at Chester.