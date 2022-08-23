Chester billed its season opener against Lancaster as a blackout and that’s what it was…in every sense.
There were plenty of Cyclones fan clad in black attire, but with 6:51 left in the third quarter, a transformer blew up, knocking out the power. Play was suspended with the Bruins leading 18-7. The last 18:51 was completed Saturday afternoon (the start was actually moved to Thursday because of storms being forecast for Friday that never actually materialized), with the Cyclones dropping a 24-16 decision.
The tone was set pretty early as Chester was flagged three times for 25 yards on Lancaster’s opening possession. The Cyclones would incur 100 yards of penalties in the first half. They worked around those mistakes on the first Lancaster possession, but not the second.
Running back Mikel McCollum ran through some arm tackles and went for a 42-yard gain to start the second possession for the Bruins. Chester rallied to get a sack and two tackles-for-loss on the next three plays to set up fourth-and-23. However, the Cyclones got a personal foul after the third down play to make the distance more manageable for the visitors. Quarterback Jaron Stevenson hit receiver Brenden Alexander right in the middle of the field for a sticks-moving 22-yard gain and McCollum pounded it in from five yards out right between the tackles a play later. The PAT snap was errant and the attempt was no good, leaving Lancaster up 6-0.
Chester marched into Lancaster territory on the ensuing drive with Floyd Young bouncing outside for a 17 yard run and Trooper Floyd completing four passes to move the Cyclones from their own 11 to the Lancaster 34. However, Floyd threw incomplete on third-and-one and multiple defenders knifed through the line to blow up a running play to Shydem McCullough in the backfield for a two-yard loss to force a turnover on downs.
Chester looked to get the break it needed with Reggie Heath picking off a pass on Lancaster’s next possession, but the Bruins turned right around and intercepted a Chester pass four plays later. They set up shop at the 33 of the Cyclones and scored in just one play, with McCollum bouncing a run outside, running through a tackle and going to the end zone. A try for two failed, leaving it a 12-0 game. That stood as the halftime score.
Chester finally got the big play it needed early in the third on a reverse play to Heath, who scampered 59 yards to the Lancaster 17. Andre Evans punched it in three plays later and the successful PAT made it a 12-7 game.
Lancaster responded in just four plays, with the big blow being a 51-yard keeper by Stevenson that saw him put a wicked spin move on a defender just past the line of scrimmage. The Bruins scored two plays later, but before they could line up to try for a two-point conversion, there was an audible pop and the stadium went dark. When it was determined that it would be at least 1 a.m. before power was restored, the game was postponed until Saturday at noon.
When play resumed, the Bruins missed a PAT to make it 18-6.
Chester couldn’t get anything going on its next drive, but the Bruins did and gave themselves all the point they would need. On third-and-long, McCollum again made defenders miss, cut outside and outran the defense for a 77-yard touchdown. A two-point try failed but Lancaster led 24-6.
After an exchange of punts, Chester put itself in position to get back in the game, getting a 25-yard completion from Floyd to Heath to drive inside the Lancaster 20. Unfortunately, the drive bogged down and ended with a pair of incompletions, the second of which had Coach Victor Floyd calling for a pass interference flag in the end zone. He didn’t get it, though, and the Cyclones turned it over on downs.
Chester drove to the Lancaster 13 on the next drive but couldn’t punch it in. With under five minutes to go, Chester was near midfield but facing fourth-and-16. Floyd bought some time in the pocket and found Heath with single coverage down the sidelines. He lofted a pass towards him that Heath managed to go up and get. He was brought down just shy of the goal line, giving Chester first-and-goal at the one. Two rushing attempts lost one yard and two passes fell incomplete, wasting another big opportunity for the Cyclones. Lancaster appeared to take an intentional safety two plays later, running a slow-developing horizontal run play deep in the end zone. Chester got the stop and pulled to within 24-9. Zeke Evans returned the ensuing free kick to the Lancaster 23 and Floyd hit Heath on a 19-yard scoring toss a few plays later. The extra point made it 24-16 with 1:10 to play and gave the Cyclones a shot. An onside kick attempt didn’t go the needed 10 yards, however, and with Chester out of timeouts, Lancaster ran out the clock to preserve the win.
Chester did cut back on the penalties on day two of the game, but the 100 yards worth of flags in the first half, with many coming at especially inopportune times, really hurt. Chester drive inside the Lancaster 30 on seven occasions but only came away with two touchdowns. The defense didn’t allow any sustained drives but did yield a couple of big plays that made the difference.
“Their kids plays hard, we did some things to help them along the way there. Missed assignments and that kind of thing. Not taking anything away from them, they played hard, they won the game and they deserved it, but on our end, there’s some things we need to clean up to make us a lot better football team,” said Victor Floyd.
Trooper Floyd threw for 296 yards for Chester. Heath had a huge game, catching eight passes for 208 yards and a touchdown and added a pick on defense. McCullough ran for 116 yards and had an interception on defense. McCollum had 165 yards and two touchdowns for Lancaster.
Chester, now 0-1, goes to Fort Mill next week.