CHESTER LOSES PIC

Chester’s Reggie Heath goes up high to make a reception against Lancaster. He had 208 yards receiving in the loss.

 BY BILL MARION

Chester billed its season opener against Lancaster as a blackout and that’s what it was…in every sense.

There were plenty of Cyclones fan clad in black attire, but with 6:51 left in the third quarter, a transformer blew up, knocking out the power. Play was suspended with the Bruins leading 18-7. The last 18:51 was completed Saturday afternoon (the start was actually moved to Thursday because of storms being forecast for Friday that never actually materialized), with the Cyclones dropping a 24-16 decision.

