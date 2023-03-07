CYCS PIC

Chester defeated Union County in the playoffs last season

 FILE PHOTO

Chester High Baseball Coach Logan Pemberton said if his team works on improving in two fundamental areas, it will be a good year.

“Throwing strikes and timely hitting,” he said. “We saw in the preseason that if we attack the strike zone and get hits when we need them, we’ll have a good chance to win. We also saw what happens when we walk everybody.”

