The Chester wrestling team didn’t have any champions crowned at the state meet over the weekend, but did post a strong showing overall that included a pair of state runners-up.
In South Carolina, participation in wrestling by girls has grown so much that there is now a girls bracket. Chester had three girls competing, including Victoria Chambers.
“She did very well,” said Chester Wrestling Coach Dennis Jensen. “In the semis, she got a pin. She was throwing that girl all over the mat.”
In the finals, though, Chambers ran into a very experienced and accomplished opponent.
“The girls she faced in the finals went 8-1 in a national tournament,” Jensen said.
Chambers lost in the finals, but Jensen noted it was her first year of competing in the sport at all. He said he was impressed with how far she made it in year one.
Kayla Bratton and Caley Mills both won early matches in the state tournament but fell in the consolation semifinals.
On the boys side, Eduardo De Paz, a senior, had a strong showing as expected at 106 pounds. He got a quick pin in the semifinals before losing in a close match in the finals.
“He wrestled a kid from West Oak that went 53-0 this year,” Jensen said. “He lost to him on points in upperstate and did again in the state finals. They were very competitive, close matches.”
Jaheim Rambert (113 pounds) and Tristan Woodard (120 pounds) lost in the consolation semifinals. C.J. McCree also qualified for the state torunament at 195 pounds.
Overall, Jensen said it was a good year. In the team playoffs, Chester advanced to the upperstate championship for only the second time in program history. He said his objective in the offseason is to work on establishing a youth program. Chester was very young this year and figures to be in good shape for another team playoff run and individual success at the state meet, but Jensen said it would improve the program immensely to have athletes introduced to and competing in the sport at an early age. He said, generally, teams that compete for state titles on an annual basis have youth feeder programs.