“Definitely not the way we wanted to start,” Chester Coach Victor Floyd said of his team’s early 21-7 deficit to Woodruff Thursday.
He was a much bigger fan of the way his team finished. Chester erased a two-touchdown deficit, took a lead by halftime and held off a late Wolverines charge to take a 41-34 victory in the region opener.
After Chester went three-and-out and punted on its opening drive, Woodruff struck quickly. Facing third-and-10 at the Chester 35, senior quarterback Carson Tucker bought some time with his feet, spotted single coverage deep down field and flung one toward receiver D.J. Nash. He made a great leaping catch near the sidelines and went the distance for a 65-yard touchdown catch and a 7-0 Woodruff lead.
The Wolverines then took Chester by surprise by squibbing the ensuing kickoff. They recovered it near midfield and mounted another scoring march. Tucker, facing a second-and-20, hit consecutive passes to move the sticks and the Wolverines converted a fourth-and-short along the way with a pile-pushing effort from running back Eastin Burch. He ultimately finished the drive off with a one-yard touchdown run and just halfway through the opening frame, Chester was down 14-0.
The Cyclones responded on the next drive and did so with an attack that worked exclusively on the ground, something that would be a recurring theme throughout the night. Floyd felt Chester could have success with the rushing attack to begin with and the heavy winds coming in ahead of Hurricane Ian skewed things even more.
“We had a plan to run the ball when we came in anyway, but we thought it was about 60-40. The wind probably ended up making it 90-10,” he said.
The march started with five carries for 38 yards (mostly right between the tackles) by Shydem McCullough. Antonio Hopkins logged the next three carries, including a 10-yard outside scamper for a touchdown to conclude the nine-play, 60-yard drive and make it 14-7.
Woodruff got a long return on the resulting kickoff plus a 15-yard penalty against Chester to set up shop at the Cyclones’ 35. Just four plays later, Tucker hit Nehemiah Cochran in the corner of the end zone for six and a 21-7 lead with less than a minute to play in the first.
In the same way Woodruff dominated the game’s first quarter, Chester dominated the second. Facing a third-and-four just seconds into the second frame, quarterback Trooper Floyd hit Hopkins with a short pass in the flat. He got the first down, but kept streaking down the sidelines, spinning away from one defender and making a sudden cut that left another grasping at air. He outran one last defender and turned it into a 61-yard touchdown play. The PAT was missed, but Chester was back in it at 21-13 and the Hopkins wasn’t done yet. On the first play of the next drive, Tucker threw late down the middle. Hopkins was in coverage and made an excellent diving catch for an interception. Chester then went 55 yards in the opposite direction and it was all McCullough. He had carries of 13, 21 and 14 yards (constantly finding cutback lanes and running through arm tackles) to set up a tying score. He finished it off with a three-yard plunge and once Floyd ran in a two-point try, the game was tied at 21-21 with more than nine minutes left in the half.
The Cyclones took the lead for the first time on their next drive, going 67 yards in 11 plays all on the ground. By this time, the ground game was working so efficiently that Chester never even faced a third down on the march which McCullough capped with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 28-21.
Tucker got his team in position late in the half to tie the score up, but Woodruff turned the ball over on downs at the Chester six with 13 seconds left on the clock.
Chester looked ready to put the game away early in the third. Woodruff suffered a bad snap and Tucker had to chase after the ball deep in his own territory. He eventually took a shot that knocked him out of the game and Ju’Quan Carter recovered the ball for Chester at the 12 of the Wolverines. Hopkins scored on a five-yard run three plays later. There was a bad snap on the extra point attempt, but it was 34-21 and Chester had rolled of 27 unanswered points.
The Cyclones were marching on their next possession and had moved to midfield when they lost a fumble. Woodruff scored quickly to cut the deficit to 34-27.
Early in the fourth, the Cyclones built the lead back to two scores. They only threw the ball eight times in the howling wind on the night and only had four completions but they made them count. Hopkins had the 61-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter and Andrew Evans had a long one in the fourth. He was somehow left uncovered and streaking down the sidelines and Floyd hit him in stride for a 40-yard touchdown for a 41-27 score.
Receiver Kory Scott moved under center for the Wolverines and guided a pair of scoring drives. He threw the touchdown to make it 34-27 and guided a 10-play 58-yard scoring drive to make it 41-34. He converted two third downs on the march (one via pass and one with a scramble) and ultimately ended the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.
With less than four minutes to play, Woodruff got the ball at its own six still trailing by seven. They converted a fourth down at one point and drove near midfield, but then tried to go with a trick play, calling a halfback pass. Burch rolled to his right, couldn’t find a receiver and appeared to try to throw the ball away. Instead, the ball hung in the air, Evans picked it off and the Cyclones were able to run out the clock and secure the victory.
McCullough ended the game with 175 yards rushing on 31 carries and had two touchdowns. Hopkins ran for 74 yards and two scores and caught a 61-yard scoring pass. Both he and Evans had at least one touchdown and a pick in the contest.
“We continued to fight,” Floyd said. “It’s one of those years where there is a lot of ups and downs and a lot of adversity but we find a way to fight through it and come out on top.”
He said the long touchdown catch followed by a pick courtesy of Hopkins seemed to help flip the momentum.
Chester is now 4-3 overall and 1-0 in region play. The Cyclones travel to Union County this Friday night.