Antonio Hopkins had a huge game for Chester against Woodruff, with three touchdowns and an interception.

 BY BILL MARION

“Definitely not the way we wanted to start,” Chester Coach Victor Floyd said of his team’s early 21-7 deficit to Woodruff Thursday.

He was a much bigger fan of the way his team finished. Chester erased a two-touchdown deficit, took a lead by halftime and held off a late Wolverines charge to take a 41-34 victory in the region opener.

