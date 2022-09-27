Chester saw three ranked AAAA teams, a traditional AA power and an archrival in the non-region portion of its schedule.
“The non-region schedule did for us what we needed it to do,” Floyd said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Chester saw three ranked AAAA teams, a traditional AA power and an archrival in the non-region portion of its schedule.
“The non-region schedule did for us what we needed it to do,” Floyd said.
What Chester needed it to do was have it ready for the all-important region slate. Floyd thinks having consistently seen tough competition for six straight weeks has done that. The first test will come against a new region foe in Woodruff.
The Wolverines come in at 3-3 with wins over Chapman, Fountain Inn and Chesnee and losses to J.L. Mann, Belton-Honea Path and last week to Broome (27-20). Floyd said he has been very impressed with what the Wolverines have done on offense.
“They are really good on offense. The quarterback is a good little player running and throwing it. They are extremely dangerous on offense. They’ll show you a million formations. They’re a headache,” Floyd said.
The triggerman is Carson Tucker, a three-year starter at quarterback. The wide receivers aren’t big but they are all fast and the talent pool is deep at the position with D.J. Nash, Kory Scott, Anthony Graybill and Nemo Cochran.
The defense certainly isn’t bad either, allowing only seven points to Chapman and shutting out Fountain Inn.
Chester is fresh off a 42-6 blowout of Batesburg-Leesville. The Cyclones had more than 500 yards of offense and ran for 388. Shydem McCullough is now near 500 yards rushing on the season with six touchdowns. Antonio Hopkins has 178 yards on just 19 carries. Quarterback Trooper Floyd is at 1,237 yards passing this year with 10 touchdowns. Reggie Heath has been a big play waiting to happen with 32 grabs for 650 yards and three scores. Tight end Kyan Kennedy has developed into a nice receiving threat with 15 catches and 211 yards this year.
The best news for Chester is that Floyd anticipates having the entire roster healthy and ready to go for the first time all year. That includes linebacker Jaylan Moss and defensive back Maurice Feaster, both of whom have missed multiple games with injury. The non-region schedule got the team ready, but the region schedule is what really counts in terms of making the postseason and earning playoff seeding.
Kickoff is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Chester.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.