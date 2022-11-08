CYCS SCREAM

Chester’s huddle erupts in celebration.

 BY BILL MARION

Chester Coach Victor Floyd generally defers to the second half when his team wins the opening coin toss. He planned to go on offense first Friday against Blue Ridge, wanting to score early and put the visitor’s in an early hole. That didn’t happen, though, because Chester lost the opening toss. It was the only think the Cyclones lost, however.

Chester had a season high in terms of points scored and ran away with a huge 56-27 victory to open the AAA playoffs.

Trending Videos