Chester Coach Victor Floyd generally defers to the second half when his team wins the opening coin toss. He planned to go on offense first Friday against Blue Ridge, wanting to score early and put the visitor’s in an early hole. That didn’t happen, though, because Chester lost the opening toss. It was the only think the Cyclones lost, however.
Chester had a season high in terms of points scored and ran away with a huge 56-27 victory to open the AAA playoffs.
Floyd normally likes for his defense to make an early statement, and then have his offense get the chance to extend a lead or cut into a deficit to open the second half. He felt like his team had a chance to be successful offensively Friday, though, and wanted to try to put Blue Ridge away early. Blue Ridge won the toss, though, and opted to take the ball first.
“But we were able to get a three-and-out and then score,” he said.
Chester came out throwing the ball and did so very effectively. Trooper Floyd accounted for 54 of the 60 yards on the opening march through the air, which resulted in a touchdown. That score only required four plays and the Cyclones would not even need that many on the next drive. It was one play and 86 yards on a dynamic touchdown run by Antonio Hopkins. On Chester’s next possession, Trooper Floyd hit Reggie Heath on a 38-yard touchdown pass and less than halfway through the opening frame, the Cyclones led Blue Ridge 22-0. At that point, with Chester moving the ball so effectively on the ground and already up three scores, there wasn’t much point in risking a turnover by throwing the ball.
“We were 6-of-6 passing, but we didn’t throw it again after that,” Floyd said.
So Hopkins, Shydem McCullough, Floyd Young and Trooper Floyd all piled up big yardage totals on the ground. McCullough scored twice, Young had 81 yards and a touchdown and Trooper Floyd scored on the final play of the half to put his team up by a score of 43-13.
Chester emptied its bench and got everyone on the field in the second half as the officials went to a running clock. The score actually reached 56-13 until Blue Ridge scored two late touchdowns on Chester’s bench players.
Aside from the opening coin toss, Floyd said he got pretty much everything he wanted from the game. His passing game was efficient and created points, but wasn’t really needed after the game’s third drive. Chester ran the ball very effectively and the defense did a good job against an offense that scored a lot of points in the regular season. He was also able to rest his starters, which should pay benefits down the road.
Now 7-4 on the year, Chester travels to 10-1 Powdersville this Thursday.