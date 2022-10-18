Chester Coach Victor Floyd said the game is “starting to slow” down for his quarterback Trooper Floyd. That now has the Cyclones speeding towards a possible region championship.
Chester picked up a road win Friday night over Emerald by a 33-13 score. It was Chester’s fourth straight victory, kept the team unbeaten in region play and set up a title showdown this Friday against the unbeaten Clinton Red Devils.
The game was close in the early going, with neither team denting the scoreboard. Emerald actually mounted the best drive of the first stanza, moving inside the Chester five, but lost a fumble near the goal line. It was another miscue in the second that got the ball rolling for the Cyclones as Emerald muffed a punt deep in its own territory. Chester recovered and cashed in quickly, with Antonio Hopkins scoring on a one yard run.
Emerald countered with a touchdown drive of its own, capped off by an eight-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Foster. Chester took a 13-6 lead into the break, though, with Trooper Floyd tossing a four-yard touchdown pass to Shydem McCullough.
Chester took full control in the second half. Hopkins added his second touchdown of the night, scoring on an 18-yard run in the third quarter. Early in the fourth, Reggie Heath pulled in a 19-yard touchdown pass. Emerald pulled a little closer with Foster scoring his second touchdown of the night, but Chester got some late insurance with a 15-yard Floyd scoring pass to Kyan Kennedy.
For the night, Trooper Floyd hit 18 of 23 passes for 183 yards. That included hitting his last 14 passes of the night. Victor Floyd said his signal-caller had a “trial by fire” with his first action being in a game-situation scrimmage against AAAAA power Byrnes. He added early games against AAAA teams like South Pointe, unbeaten Catawba Ridge and Lancaster.
Emerald had a huge size advantage and was the biggest team Chester has faced this year. Coach Floyd said his team was able to overcome that.
“The kids fought hard and we dealt with it,” he said.
He also liked the balance his team showed. On top of his quarterback’s numbers, Hopkins ran for 68 yards and McCullough had 74 while also being a big factor in the passing game.
With the win, Chester moved to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in region play. The Cyclones conclude the regular season this Friday night with a home game against 8-0 Clinton. The winner of that game will claim a region title and a number one playoff seed.