Trooper Floyd hit 14 straight passes at one point Friday against emerald

 BY BILL MARION

Chester Coach Victor Floyd said the game is “starting to slow” down for his quarterback Trooper Floyd. That now has the Cyclones speeding towards a possible region championship.

Chester picked up a road win Friday night over Emerald by a 33-13 score. It was Chester’s fourth straight victory, kept the team unbeaten in region play and set up a title showdown this Friday against the unbeaten Clinton Red Devils.

