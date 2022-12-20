Dennis Jensen, Chester Cyclones wrestling coach, came into the season with a very young roster, but he doesn’t think they’ll stay that way for long.
“We’re going to have kids with 40-plus matches by the time region starts. We’ll be a different team between now and then,” he said.
Chester’s program has had a great deal of success in recent years both in terms of team and individual performances. Most of the big group that went to the state individual finals last year is gone, though. Some of those graduated, one moved and two others were lost due to a region decision. Chester is in a totally new-look region, one that voted not to allow Lewisville athletes to compete for the Cyclones (as they had the past few years with the Lions athletics program not fielding a wrestling squad). Lewisville has started its own program but if the school had not done so, those wrestlers would have essentially had had their opportunity to compete on any team snuffed out.
So, Jensen came into this season with Eduardo De Paz (a returning state qualifier), Tristan Woodard (who lettered last season), Malachi Rambert (who had about 10 varsity matches last year) and Travis James (who got about as much mat time as Rambert) in terms of experience. Beyond that, the Cyclones have a lot of untested youngsters. However, the group has a lot of potential.
“Early on we had about 30 kids competing for 14 spots. They’re young but a lot of those kids have the talent to get by until they get some experience under their belt. They’ll be able to step in and help,” Jensen said.
The early returns have been good, with Chester winning the inaugural Cougar Classic at York High School this past weekend. Chester went 4-1 on the day as a team and De Paz received the “outstanding wrestler” award after recording five pins in only 1:57 of mat time.
Jensen expects the new region to be extremely competitive. Clinton has a new coach and is getting “pretty good, pretty quick.” Some other teams are in a similar boat as Chester, with Emerald (a strong program) having lost about half its roster last year, Woodruff returning a state champion and state runner-up but suffering some attrition and Union County having been very senior heavy last year. Getting through them all at the region duals and then making a playoff run will be tough for a young team but luckily Chester won’t be young by then.