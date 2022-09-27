CYCS PIC

A Batesburg-Leesville defender appears dejected as Chester players celebrate a touchdown Friday night.

The Chester Cyclones started the season with five close, competitive games that went right down to the wire. That was not the case in game number six.

Chester jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, offering up a dominating performance on both sides of the ball in a 42-6 victory over Batesburg-Leesville.

