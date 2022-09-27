The Chester Cyclones started the season with five close, competitive games that went right down to the wire. That was not the case in game number six.
Chester jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, offering up a dominating performance on both sides of the ball in a 42-6 victory over Batesburg-Leesville.
The Cyclones essentially did what they wanted to on offense, racking up 513 yards even though there was a running clock for part of the second half and the game was actually called with 4:50 left after the visitors apparently expressed that they could not afford to get any more players hurt.
Chester had its best game of the year on the ground, rushing 38 times for 388 yards. Shydem McCullough led the way with 14 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Antonio Hopkins had seven carries for 93 yards and a score and quarterback Trooper Floyd had his most productive rushing night, with 43 yards and two touchdowns. He hit 9-of-14 passes for 125 yards, spreading the ball around to multiple receivers effectively.
Defensively, Chester held Batesburg-Leesville to 84 yards of total offense. Hopkins was in on 12 tackles, D.J. Stevenson had 10, Terry Radford had nine and Kyan Kennedy eight. Zeke Evans picked off a pass and forced a fumble. The only score for Batesburg-Leesville came on special teams.
“We got unlucky on kick teams. We got downfield and made a big hit. We knocked the ball out, it squirts towards the sidelines right into a guy’s hands and he ran it back,” Floyd said.
Still, there were very few negatives. Star receiver Reggie Heath did check out with back spasms but Floyd said he expects him to be good to go this week. The team executed on offense, smothered their opponent on defense and aside from one play with a lucky bounce, the special teams had a solid night. Floyd breaks the season up into sections and the non-region section has now ended. He wants his team to continually improve and start hitting its stride about now, which seems to be the case.
Chester, now 3-3, opens region play Thursday against Woodruff.