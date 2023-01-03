The Chester wrestling team was almost as busy as Santa Claus over the Christmas break.
“We had wrestlers get in 17 or 18 matches,” said Cyclones Coach Dennis Jensen.
Different coaches take a different view of how to handle the two weeks off from school at the end of the year, Jensen said. Some take the opportunity to get rest, but others (including Jensen) like to have as many matches as possible. It helps ward off the habit most folks have of overeating at that time of year (which is an ill-fit for wrestling anyway) but it’s also an opportunity to get a young team some experience and “catch up a little bit.”
Chester took part in a pair of tournaments last week, including one at Broome High School. The Cyclones came in fourth place there, losing a competitive third-place match to Catawba Ridge. Chester also lost to a ranked Ninety-Six program that day but took wins over High Point Academy, the host Broome Centurions and Lewisville.
Chester hosted a huge, multi-team tournament on Friday, one that drew hundreds of wrestlers. The Cyclones finished in second place that day, narrowly falling to AAAA Northwestern 46-30.
“It came down to the last two weight classes,” Jensen said. “They just had a few more athletes than we did that day.”
Chester knocked off J.L. Mann 54-27, downed South Pointe 42-39, and then took wins over York (63-12) and Central Academy of Technology and Arts from North Carolina (67-12) to set up the finals showdown with Northwestern.
Friday was a productive day all around for Chester, as Jensen also had a B team take part in the tournament.
All four of the girls currently in the program were able to get some mat time as a result.
Chester will take part in a three-team meet at Buford (with Hartsville) next Tuesday.
