Birthday Queen for a Day Margaret Hoyle sat in her chair at the Chester MUSC Nursing Center, surrounded by cards from family, friends and well-wishers (including President Biden) as she celebrated her 109th birthday recently.
Hoyle said she didn’t know the secret to her longevity, but we suspect it might have something to do with dancing.
Nursing Center Activity Director Marie Smith said “I’ve never seen somebody go to 102, so when I came here about a year and a half ago, they said she was going to be turning 108, and I said ‘We cannot go without celebrating this special girl. And look at her, she is remarkable. When I put Elvis on during our activities, her legs are going, like a little Rockette, they just start a kickin’. She’s better than I am.”
Family members said about four years ago, Margaret was still dancing at wedding receptions. They remember her doing the Charleston years ago, and doing it well.
Margaret said her favorite things are dark chocolate and potato chips, so her family made sure she had both for her birthday.
Some of the notable events in 1914 the year Margaret was born:
WWI begins after Archduke Ferdinand is assassinated;
In 1914, the cost of a postage stamp was four cents;
Woodrow Wilson was president of the US;
Ten years after the construction started, the 50-mile long Panama Canal opened;
The Boston Red Sox won the World Series;
Congress passed the Revenue Act mandating the first federal tax on incomes over $3,000;
The Perils of Pauline movie serial debuted;
“It’s a Long Way to Tipperary” was one the top ten most popular songs of the year.