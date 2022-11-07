On Nov. 12, a prestigious honor that is reserved for few will fall on retired USAF Maj. General Gary T. McCoy, a Chester native, as a stretch of Pinckney Road from Pilgrim Road to the Chester/Union County line as “Major General Gary T. McCoy Road”.

The campaign to get that segment of the road named after McCoy was started by a former Chester County Career Center instructor of Gary’s, the late Mr. David Hagler, who began the effort with a letter to former Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart (another of his students).

