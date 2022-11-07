On Nov. 12, a prestigious honor that is reserved for few will fall on retired USAF Maj. General Gary T. McCoy, a Chester native, as a stretch of Pinckney Road from Pilgrim Road to the Chester/Union County line as “Major General Gary T. McCoy Road”.
The campaign to get that segment of the road named after McCoy was started by a former Chester County Career Center instructor of Gary’s, the late Mr. David Hagler, who began the effort with a letter to former Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart (another of his students).
Hagler, the former Graphic Communications teacher at the Chester County Career Center, had a young Gary McCoy in his class when he was teaching.
After Stuart was elected Chester County supervisor, Hagler brought him a memo telling the story of the young African-American student Gary McCoy who was in Hagler’s class the first year he was teaching in 1968, the first year schools were integrated in Chester County.
‘Gary attended Finley High School, which at that time, was an all black high school. Some students from Finley were bussed to the Career Center,’ wrote Hagler in the memo. ‘I was fortunate to have Gary in my class. (He) was a very bright, inquisitive and intelligent student and got along well with his classmates. I say this so you will know how much of an impression he made on me.’
Mr. Hagler also encouraged Gary McCoy to join the Air Force, where the young man rose through the ranks, earning a Bronze Star during his service in Vietnam and rising to the rank of Maj. General before retiring.
In his letter, Hagler told Stuart of McCoy’s humble beginnings in Chester County. Hagler wrote that he and his wife attended the ceremony where McCoy received his stars as a Maj. General. ‘I recall the Lt. General’s comment; “Gary was one in a million”. By that he meant Gary didn’t reach the rank he achieved by being born to a family of wealth or influence. In fact, he was raised by his great-grandparents, who were sharecroppers in Chester County.’
Hagler went on to explain why he was writing the letter to Stuart: ‘The reason I am writing this letter is to ask for your assistance in getting Gary some recognition I think he deserves. It’s unusual for someone to rise from being a sharecropper family to attain the position of a Maj. General in the United States Air Force. Among other things, I think this would inspire students, particularly young African-American students, that with determination and hard work they can become successful in their career path and life.’
The section of road that will bear his name has General McCoy’s presence all over it. In email exchanges with Stuart, McCoy disclosed that he attended Pilgrim Elementary School and Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, both located on Pilgrim Road. He also drove a school bus that served Pilgrim Elementary and Hwy. 9 when he was younger.
The N&R spoke to Gen. McCoy by phone as he reflected on the meaning of this honor.
“First of all, I am a proud member of the Chester community — that is my home. It doesn’t matter where else I may live in the United States (he currently resides in Destin, Florida), Chester will always be home, especially in the Wilksburg area, where I grew up.
“I am deeply honored with this recognition, that was originally inspired by Mr. David Hagler, who was my high school teacher at the Chester Vocational School. Mr. Hagler, for almost 10 years prior to his passing, was working on something he said in Chester that he believed would be appropriate to have my name on, a building or a road or street. He worked on this literally right until he passed away,” he said.
After he got that memo, former Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart began working on the road naming and Chester County Council also worked behind the scene tirelessly, along with community leader Mike Halsey and S.C. State Sen. Mike Fanning also took a part in this, culminating in the S.C. General Assembly passing a resolution in April directing the SCDOT to rename the road.
“I am extremely proud and extremely honored that my friends and my colleagues and classmates, and everyone that I have had a chance to get to know, and people that I have yet to know, that they would be a part of a sign that proudly bears my name.
“But the sign means so much more in terms of how I hope that it will influence others.
“The sign that’s going to go up that says ‘Major General Gary T. McCoy Road’ that is a metallic sign, but I hope it will also be a sign of inspiration, particularly to the young people of Chester County and others that may pass down Highway 9 and see the sign and say to themselves ‘If that guy from this area, whoever he is, whatever he’s done to get a sign put up in his name, I can do that and probably a whole lot better’
“I want my story that’s represented by that sign to inspire people to go beyond their circumstances,” Gen. McCoy said.
McCoy is a prime example of someone going beyond their circumstances, from a Chester child born to a teenage mother, raised by his sharecropper great-grandparents, rising to valedictorian of Finley High School, a distinguished military career in the U.S. Air Force, including being awarded the Bronze Star during his service in Vietnam, serving in a variety of command and staff assignments, including career logistics officer, deputy program manager, joint duty officer with the Defense Logistics Agency, air logistics center product director, and director of logistics readiness, ultimately earning the rank of Major General.
The example of his great-grandparents who raised him, was not lost on McCoy as he made his way through his life.
“They were so inspiring, watching my “Dad,” which is what I called my great-grandfather, go out and work in the field from sunup to sundown every single day,. No matter what the weather was like, inspired me to say ‘if he was willing to go out there and work in those conditions, I certainly should never complain working in an air-conditioned building, no matter how many hours I work. I should never complain about not having all the food on the table that I might want, because I never heard him complain about anything,” Gen. McCoy said.
“For my “Mother” to give me all the love and caring, that taught me about what one person can do for another. She didn’t do that just for me, but she was always trying to help people in the community. That inspired me to have a sense of duty when it comes to helping others,” he said.
McCoy also credits all the people in the community that helped shape him into the man he is today.
“I was raised by a community of people, people who guided me, who disciplined me, who made sure if I was not turning in the right direction when it came to growing up and making a contribution to my community, they helped me with that. There were schoolteachers that took a special interest in me…there are so many people throughout Chester County that I owe that have been my foundation to inspire me to go on and try to do better, and not let my circumstances define where I might go in life,” he said.
The ceremony dedicating Major General Gary T. McCoy Road will take place at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, 3030 Pinckney Road in Chester.