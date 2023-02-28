Mr. Marion McClurkin, 79
ROCK HILL — Mr. Marion McClurkin, 79, of 1062 Southland Drive and formerly of Chester passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at White Oak Manor in Rock Hill, S.C.
The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Niya McClurkin, 518 Richards Road, Chester.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.