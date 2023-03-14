Mr. Churchill Sterling, 81
EDGEMOOR — Mr. Churchill Sterling, 81, of 2458 Twilight Road passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.