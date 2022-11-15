Mrs. Diana Brown McCrorey, 65
GREAT FALLS — Mrs. Diana Brown McCrorey, 65, of 7119 Wateree Road passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James Brown, 2925 Peden Bridge Road, Richburg.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.