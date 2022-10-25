Mrs. Irene Hinton Hardin, 72
CHESTER — Mrs. Irene Hinton Hardin, 72, of 1597 Hinton Road passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her home.
The family will receive friends at AJ Playhouse, 1357 J.A. Cochran Bypass, Chester, from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
CHESTER — Mr. William “Weechie” Jackson, 68, of 106 Edwards St. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
CHESTER — Mrs. Patricia B. “Pat” Stringfellow, 70, of 117 Freedom Drive passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Atrium Health-Pineville in Charlotte, N.C.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.