Tom William ‘TW’ Gaither, 81
WINNSBORO — Tom William “TW” Gaither, 81, of 145 Tender Lane passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.
Lillie Maude Giles, 79
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Lillie Maude Giles, 79, formerly of Sharon, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
John N. Pitts, 41
CHESTER — John N. Pitts, 41, of 227 Ligon St. passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at MUSC Kershaw Health Medical Center in Camden, S.C.
The family will receive friends at 553 Flint St. Apt. C-2, Chester.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.