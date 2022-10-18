Death Notices
Mr. James H. ‘Beaver’ Johnson, 68
CHESTER — Mr. James H. “Beaver” Johnson, 68, of 931 Enix Lane passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at MUSC Health Medical Center in Columbia, S.C.
The family will receive friends at the home and also at 1148 Craigbrow Circle, Chester.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Mrs. Phyllis Bell Gaines, 89
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Mrs. Phyllis Bell Gaines, 89, of 921 Anchor Way Northeast passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.