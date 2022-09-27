Death Notices
CATAWBA — Mr. Manning Cousar, 78, of 5429 Good Place Drive passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at MUSC Health-Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Death Notices
CATAWBA — Mr. Manning Cousar, 78, of 5429 Good Place Drive passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at MUSC Health-Lancaster.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
RICHBURG — Mrs. Alberta Campbell Harris, 86, of 129 Green St. passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at MUSC Health-Lancaster in Lancaster, S.C.
The family will receive friends at 101 Green Drive, Richburg.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.