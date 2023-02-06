There is a new crisis, a new ill infecting America and we have to address it immediately. Some of you folks are just too darned cheerful.

This morning, I saw a local newscast discussing a troubling trend in the realm of mental well-being and health, that being “toxic positivity.” I almost did a double take, certain I had misheard something. But no, there sat a lady with “Dr.” in front of her name talking about how awful it is when people are too happy and too positive too often.

