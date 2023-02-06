There is a new crisis, a new ill infecting America and we have to address it immediately. Some of you folks are just too darned cheerful.
This morning, I saw a local newscast discussing a troubling trend in the realm of mental well-being and health, that being “toxic positivity.” I almost did a double take, certain I had misheard something. But no, there sat a lady with “Dr.” in front of her name talking about how awful it is when people are too happy and too positive too often.
“When you are always telling people to look on the bright side of things, it makes it seem like it’s not OK to not be OK,” she said.
I looked it up and a definition I found said that toxic positivity is “ineffective overgeneralization of a happy, optimistic state across all situations…the process of toxic positivity results in the denial, minimization and invalidation of the authentic human emotional experience.” So if I’m interpreting that correctly, you being in a good mood and trying to share joy with others is bad, because it minimalizes the fact that they may be in a bad place and it trivializes that somehow. Remember the good old days when you could sort of be yourself without it inflicting horrific trauma on others. To the extent anyone else noticed or cared they’d say something like “I wonder why old Jimmy Jack is always in such a bad mood?”
“Well, his wife left him and Lord help he’s got those messed up toes that make him walk like a duck.”
But Jimmy Jack wasn’t “toxic” and his mood (nor his toes) didn’t impact you in any way. He just kind of frowned and grumbled about everything and that was that.
There are places where this sort of thing is taken very seriously, though. I can imagine there are higher-ups having discussions with overzealous balls of sunshine as we speak.
“Thanks for coming in Debbie. We need to talk about your habit of putting positive Post-It notes on everyone’s desk every morning. The ones that say things like ‘Today is going to be a great day’ with the ‘I’s’ dotted with little smiley faces and stuff.”
“Oh, you don’t have to thank me. I just love sharing happiness and trying to make everyone’s day a little brighter.”
“Actually, it’s sort of a problem.”
“Oh gosh, did I forget someone?”
“No, no we all got your notes, we’ve had a complaint about your toxic positivity.”
“What? I don’t know what to say. I don’t think positivity can be toxic.”
“Oh it’s a real thing now. See, let’s just say Laurie over in accounting doesn’t have a great day. Then she might feel like if you have a great day and tell her to have one, she’s failed. You have to understand how terrible it is to convey happiness or good wishes. That could make her more miserable and she might think something is wrong with her.
“It sounds like Laurie is just a narcissist goober.”
“NOW YOU ARE VICTIM SHAMING AND BLAMING!”
“I’m sorry, it just seems strange that being nice is considered a bad thing. So, I should be cold or rude to my coworkers?”
“No, then you are just plain old toxic. Ruins morale and your misery could drag down others with you. We don’t want a happy employee being tainted by your darkness. Why does everything have to be about you Debbie?”
“I’m not sure what to do then. Should I just not speak to anyone at all?”
“You shouldn’t do that either. That gets you labeled a ‘loner’ and you end up on a list. Loners usually end up being dangerous in some way. Also, what if Laurie, and I’m just using her as an example, I’m not saying she’s the one who complained, but she might then feel ostracized. If coworkers don’t acknowledge someone, it can make them very self-conscious. They don’t feel a sense of belonging, they don’t feel seen and feel denied a seat at the table.”
“I don’t even understand what that means. Then what do I say?”
“There is a manual on approved, generic greetings and interactions. But your tone matters. I’d advise against smiling or frowning. I wouldn’t be ‘bubbly’ or excitable, but I wouldn’t sound disinterested or aggressive, either. Oh, we also need you to think about the message you’re sending by bringing in fresh baked cookies for everyone.”
“I hope it sends a message that I love my coworkers and want them to have a cookie.”
“Well, what does it say to Laurie, who is gluten intolerant and can’t eat cookies? But here again, everyone can have a cookie except for Laurie. Then she’s different and not part of the group. To you it’s a cookie, to her it’s a weapon. Again, not saying Laurie complained but maybe you do it because of a neurotic need to be liked. You’re trying to buy friends and happiness and acceptance with your chocolate morsels and crunchy roasted nuts. Maybe YOU need some counseling Debbie.”
No wonder people like working from home so much.