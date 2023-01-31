I think most people would agree that players and teams should decide their playoff fates on the fields of play. In the case of Region IV-AAA, though, that adage is taken a bit to literally.
On Friday night, the Chester girls basketball team notched its first region win of the year, putting together a great second half to take a 44-30 victory. The teams split their two regular season matchups and are now tied in the Region IV-AAA standings. Four teams from each region make the playoffs and so the two are now tied for the final playoff spot. Not all, but most, regions have a tie-breaker formula in place that first takes into account head-to-head, which in the case of Chester and Union County would be a push. So the next tie-breaker is usually the aggregate score of the two matchups. The Lady Yellow Jackets beat Chester 45-37 earlier in the year, so in the two games combined, the Lady Cyclones lead 81-75. In most regions, if the two ended the year tied, Chester would have the final playoff spot and Union County would be the odd team out.
What I learned Friday, though, is Region IV doesn’t do things that way. Instead, if two teams end the year tied, they actually play one standalone game against each other to break the tie (I believe for every sport aside from football).
Apparently, part of the rationale in that an extra game is a revenue generator, but also that the tie is broken fair and square and is decided by the teams on the court or field. I get that, but I think it is short-sighted on a couple of levels.
Now, if two teams are tied for first place and a region title and number one playoff seed are on the line, yes, there will be a lot of interest and likely a big crowd. How much interest and turnout will there be for a game to decide fourth place though, especially for sports that don’t draw big crowds to start with? That could actually be a money loser.
An extra game could also put a team at a competitive disadvantage. Do you want your team having to play an extra game, expending all that effort and risking injury? Think about a sport like baseball where starting pitching is so important, but pitch counts are now in place. If you are playing for first place, would you throw your ace knowing you wouldn’t have him for game one of the playoffs? What if he has a bad night or you catch an umpire with a strike zone the size of a pin prick and end up burning more than one arm? You’d almost be better off running your two or three out there, hoping for the best and keeping your best arm ready to go when it really matters.
Going with the combined score or total defensive points allowed in all region games isn’t a perfect solution. One team might be the type to run the score up when they can while the other dips deep into the bench when they have a big lead. In that case you almost end up being penalized for good sportsmanship, but it is probably still better than making teams play one another again. If you’ve already played each other twice and one team outscored the other, the final outcome was still decided on the court or field.