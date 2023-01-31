I think most people would agree that players and teams should decide their playoff fates on the fields of play. In the case of Region IV-AAA, though, that adage is taken a bit to literally.

On Friday night, the Chester girls basketball team notched its first region win of the year, putting together a great second half to take a 44-30 victory. The teams split their two regular season matchups and are now tied in the Region IV-AAA standings. Four teams from each region make the playoffs and so the two are now tied for the final playoff spot. Not all, but most, regions have a tie-breaker formula in place that first takes into account head-to-head, which in the case of Chester and Union County would be a push. So the next tie-breaker is usually the aggregate score of the two matchups. The Lady Yellow Jackets beat Chester 45-37 earlier in the year, so in the two games combined, the Lady Cyclones lead 81-75. In most regions, if the two ended the year tied, Chester would have the final playoff spot and Union County would be the odd team out.

