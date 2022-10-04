Thursday was a good night for Lewisville’s K.J. Davis as he outscored the visiting C.A. Johnson Hornets by himself. That’s really saying something, since Davis plays defense.
“He definitely was the guy Thursday. He had a monster game,” said Lions Coach Leon Boulware.
The junior defensive back recorded a safety and returned a fumble for a touchdown as Lewisville started region play with a close-fought 16-0 victory over C.A. Johnson.
Last week’s game was moved up to Thursday because of the approach of Hurricane Ian, which was forecast to bring heavy wind and rain to the area. Even still, it was extremely windy Thursday and Boulware said that led to a change in offensive philosophy.
“Knowing what the weather conditions were going to be, we mainly ran the ball and took what they gave us,” Boulware said.
He still took one deep shot early in the game but said when he saw how the ball fluttered (it was actually blown out of bounds), he decided to call it a night in terms of attacking down field. The defense of the Hornets played a role too. Boulware said the team’s defense had so many athletic playmakers that he didn’t want to give them an opportunity to make any plays on the ball.
C.A. Johnson actually did score a first quarter touchdown but had it called back on a holding penalty and then lost a fumble on the next play. The game remained scoreless until midway through the second. The weather again played a factor, with a stiff breeze leading a very short Hornets punt out of the end zone. Lewisville ended up taking possession at the five and quickly scored, with Zack Rogers coming in at quarterback in the team’s “heavy” package and scoring on a short run to stake the Lions to a 7-0 lead.
Before the half, Davis padded his team’s advantage a bit, getting a stop in the end zone for a safety and a 9-0 score.
As it turns out, Lewisville already had all it needed at that point. C.A. Johnson drove inside the Lewisville 20 on three occasions but came away with zero points against a Lions defense Boulware said had its best night of the season. The special teams pitched in as well with a pair of touchbacks on kickoffs and three punts pinned inside the three-yard-line.
The final score of the game came in the second half courtesy of Davis, who got a strip sack and returned the ensuing fumble 40 yards for a touchdown. He essentially compiled a season’s worth of stats into one game, recording 14 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a safety and a defensive touchdown.
“The defense really set the tone early, so there was no need to really press things on offense,” Boulware said.
The win moved Lewisville to 6-1 overall and represented a nice bounce back from the previous week’s loss to Andrew Jackson. It also got Lewisville to its off week, which Boulware said came at just the right time.
“We need to regroup a little and let (the players) rest. It’s been a grind for seven straight weeks, not counting our scrimmages,” Boulware said.
The coach plans to use the off week to prepare of the rest of the region schedule, get players healthy and install some new offensive and defensive packages.