Coach Leon Boulware and his Lewisville Lions go into the off-week with a 6-1 overall record and a 1-0 mark in region.

Thursday was a good night for Lewisville’s K.J. Davis as he outscored the visiting C.A. Johnson Hornets by himself. That’s really saying something, since Davis plays defense.

“He definitely was the guy Thursday. He had a monster game,” said Lions Coach Leon Boulware.

