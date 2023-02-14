Great Falls Coach Alex Fair says that “defense travels.” Last week, it didn’t have to.
On Tuesday, the Red Devils notched a big home victory over county rival Lewisville by a score of 69-39.
The home team jumped out to a big early lead and never really looked back. Aaden Fair got off to a hot start from outside and was complimented by Dre Coleman inside who had a pair of big slam-dunks early on. Just over a minute into the contest, Great Falls led 11-0, leading to a timeout by Lewisville Coach Lamont Elder. The Lions did get the offense going a bit, with Jakari Strong scoring five points in the opening frame, but Great Falls kept pouring it on, with Coleman scoring six points and Aaden Fair pouring in 11, including three, three-pointers to make it 27-8 at the end of one.
In the second, Great Falls quickly built the lead past 20 points but had a difficult time building on that, holding a 42-20 lead at the half.
“We came out and asserted our inside-out game. We love it when we can establish ourselves inside. I thought in the second half we were living and dying with the three too much,” Alex Fair said.
Strong got hot again in the third for the Lions and Lewisville briefly chopped the Great Falls advantage down to 16, but Coleman responded with six more points, all in the paint as the lead swelled back to 24 by the end of the third and past 30 in the fourth.
Aaden Fair led Great Falls with 19 points, while Coleman and Deuce Fair each added 13. Strong led all scorers with 22 for the Lions. The 69 points was fine, but Coach Fair was more impressed by the 39 his team allowed.
“We’re strong defensively. Defense has to travel. We let Strong get going a little and gave up some shots but for the most part I was happy with our defense,” Fair said.
Great Falls finished the year 20-5 overall and a perfect 10-0 in the region. Lewisville ended the regular season at 6-16 overall and 4-6 in region play.
In the girls game, Lewisville won by 10 points, but one point made all the difference. The Lady Lions rallied in the second half to take a 34-24 win and that was important. The two ended with identical region records and Great Falls won the first matchup by nine points. The region tiebreaker is head-to-head, which was a push, so the next one is total points scored in the two games against one another. So by virtue of outscoring Great Falls by a single point in the two games, Lewisville claimed the number two spot in the region, a number two playoff spot and a home game. The Lady Lions finished 9-9 overall and 5-3 in the region with the win. Great Falls finished up 7-15 and 5-3.
