The Chester (SC) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will celebrate 40 years of service in the Chester County community. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is an international public service organization established in 1913 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. by 22 women with a goal of public service to the community and to raise a voice against social injustice.
The charter to establish the Chester (SC) chapter was acquired from National Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on February 27, 1982 by thirteen women in the Chester County community. The chapter is one of over 700 chapters (undergraduate and graduate/alumnae) across the nation and has over 100,000 members.