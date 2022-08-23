After my kids returned to school last week, I decided it was time to get back in shape. My goal is to workout at least 5 days a week and dial back the unhealthy eating. You know how it is.
As I finished my third run of the week this past Sunday, I thought, “Man, this is a lot harder than it was back in May before I stopped my routine.”
That’s not surprising, is it? We’ve all learned that it is a lot easier to stop good habits than start them (or restart them). All of us have had that moment in our lives when we’ve tried to change our habits by adopting new routines or changing our behaviors. It’s hard work because everything within us fights against the new habit. We like the way we do things. We’re comfortable. We’re satisfied. We’re familiar with our routines and behaviors. We’re addicted to the way things are. And, changing habits requires a shift in the way we think and behave.
In physics, there is a law of motion called Newton’s First Law. It states that an object remains in motion at a constant speed unless it is acted upon by a force greater than the one already acting upon it. We call this phenomenon inertia. You experience this sensation when the car you are riding in comes to a sudden stop, but your body continues to move forward.
There’s another scientific law that states that everything tends to disorder over time. We call this tendency entropy. Think about a hot cup of coffee. You pour it, and its perfect — just the right temperature. But, if you sit it down, do a few things around the house, and come back to it in five minutes, its noticeably cooler. Give it thirty minutes to cool, and it’s only good for watering the plants. The heat dissipates as the molecules slow down and drift apart.
I think both laws from the physical world provide good insight into why starting good habits is so hard. Like your cup of coffee that needs constant heat to stay warm, we need discipline and commitment to our goals to stay on the right track. If we don’t have either, our effort to start and establish good habits will cool before it gets started. Similarly, it takes a lot of determination and force to change the direction of our lives. The inertia of our current trajectory, whatever it is, is strong and difficult to overcome. However, it’s not impossible. We all can do it.
Set goals. Develop a plan to achieve them. Stay the course. And resist the temptation to stop the process when it gets hard. Let’s all commit to being better people and developing healthy habits.