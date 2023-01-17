A big rivalry calls for a bigger venue.

On Friday, Great Falls and Lewisville will face off on the basketball court. Several years ago, USA Today ranked the in-county rivalry as the fiercest in South Carolina and the top rivalry in the Southeast. The intensity has been in evidence at times over the years, with a brawl that spilled out of the stands and onto the court stopping play and leading to a contest being completed in an empty gym the following day on one occasion.

