A big rivalry calls for a bigger venue.
On Friday, Great Falls and Lewisville will face off on the basketball court. Several years ago, USA Today ranked the in-county rivalry as the fiercest in South Carolina and the top rivalry in the Southeast. The intensity has been in evidence at times over the years, with a brawl that spilled out of the stands and onto the court stopping play and leading to a contest being completed in an empty gym the following day on one occasion.
With matchups between the two leading to jam packed gyms and a number of fans not even being able to get in and watch, the rivalry has been moved to larger venues in recent years. The two played one game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte (home of the NBA Hornets). Starting in 2021, the two teams have played one of their two contests each year at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. That first year, the crowd was smaller than usual because COVID protocols were still in place that limited seat, but it was back up to normal last season.
The event will start with a boys JV contest at 5 p.m. The varsity girls will play next. Lewisville comes into the game with a 5-6 and is fresh off a big win over C.A. Johnson. Great Falls has struggled in terms of wins and losses but also played a tough out-of-region schedule and has notched a region victory.
In the boys contest, Great Falls comes in ranked as the number one team in Class A basketball and is off to a 2-0 region start. Lewisville has a losing record but did not play a fellow Class A team until starting region play and the Lions are 1-1 in the region.
Lewisville will be considered the home team and tickets can be purchased online at GoFan.co.