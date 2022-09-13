Great Falls was playing well and was in control for most of Friday night’s game against Columbia.
“But things turned around quickly,” said Red Devils Coach Demarcus Simons.
The team has shown steady improvement from week-to-week but came up just short against the Capitals, falling by a score of 30-28.
In the first half, Great Falls got some big plays on both offense and defense to take a lead. Offensively, new starting quarterback Tremaine Caldwell hit DeMarion McMullen for a long touchdown pass. On defense, DaMareah Terry forced a fumble that Trey Wilson scooped up and returned for a score. The Red Devils held a 14-6 lead at halftime.
Great Falls was able to establish the running game in the second half and Jaylan Sanders not only helped move the sticks, he got his team in the end zone twice. Great Falls led 28-20 late in the fourth quarter but gave up a safety on a bad punt snap.
“Special teams got us all night,” Simons said. “After the safety, we punted it away and they ran it back to the five.”
Columbia scored to go up 30-28. Great Falls wasn’t able to mount a drive, but did force a quick three-and-out to give themselves a chance in the waning moments, but then muffed a punt to give up possession. Columbia was able to take a knee, run out the clock and escape with a win.
“That was one you wish you could have back,” Simons said.
Great Falls fell to 1-3 with the loss. It has been a fairly tough road for the Red Devils, often through no fault of their own. The team did not get to have a single scrimmage, with weather wiping out a planned pre-season encounter with Eau Claire. So, aside from a half of football in the Chester County Football Jamboree, the team had no on-field prep work against anyone else prior to going into the season. Last week, the team had a non-region contest with Scott’s Branch, but drove all the way to Summerton (two hours away) only to discover that officials had not been secured for the contest. They won by forfeit, by Simons said he would much rather have played and taken a possible loss than secure a win that way.
It was an opportunity for his team to get more experience, to build chemistry and to get better that was lost.
There has also been a bit of a rotating cast at quarterback featuring three different players. One has left the program and one (Jordan Holmes) is injured.
“He played two snaps at quarterback and got hurt,” Simons said.
That meant Caldwell, a sophomore, had to take over the spot. Simons is very high on his talent and potential, but as someone who transferred to Great Falls this summer and is an underclassman, he is still growing into the position. Also, Holmes (when not at quarterback) would be one of his top receiving threats. Still, Simons said his team is making progress and moving in the right direction. That is obvious by looking at the results week-to-week. The Red Devils lost in a blowout to Heathwood Hall in the opener, and then showed improvement in a 28-8 loss to AA Lee Central that was close until the final few minutes. Then there was the forfeit win over Scott’s Branch and now a two-point loss to Columbia.
“We’re getting close. I’m not pushing the panic button. I still believe in this team,” Simons said.
This week, Great Falls will be on the road to face the Hickory Hawks. The Hawks are 2-2 on the year. Simons had a chance to see the team in person in the preseason, as the Hawks took on Lewisville for a half in the jamboree. The teams will be on about even footing in terms of roster size (low to mid 20s), which Simons said will be welcome after playing a pair of AA teams in recent weeks.
The Hawks run a double-wing attack on offense, so Simons said his team will have to be ready to stop a physical running attack. Beyond that, he said the Red Devils just need to keep improving and correcting mistakes as they move towards the region opener in two weeks.
Kickoff Friday at Hickory will be at 7:30 p.m.