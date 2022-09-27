Any coach will tell you that a win is a win and they’ll always take that. It doesn’t mean there isn’t still some room for improvement, however.
“We did enough good things (to win), but the bad things definitely outweighed the good things and we’ve definitely got to fix that going into region,” said Great Falls Coach Demarcus Simons.
They made some mistakes and let the visitors back in it late but the Red Devils delivered a 22-20 victory over New Hope Leadership Academy on Friday night.
Great Falls took its first drive of the night 62 yards in 12 plays. They overcame a fumble that resulted in lost yardage and a bad snap that cost them 10 yards, but converted one fourth down to keep the march alive and scored another. Facing fourth and goal, quarterback Tremaine Caldwell hit receiver Rico McCullough for a six-yard touchdown pass. Jaylan Sanders ran in a two-point try and Great Falls led 8-0.
The defense forced a turnover on the first play of New Hope’s ensuing drive to take over near midfield. However, an incomplete pass, a penalty and two lost yardage plays had the drive end in a punt. It was a good one, though, that pinned New Hope inside its own 20. The Gladiators promptly got called for a false start, then lost yardage on consecutive plays, which set up third-and-22 from the four. The team slid Xavier Stone to quarterback in a Wildcat look and had him run a sweep. He managed to shake loose from one tackle, then turned on the jets. A couple of defenders appeared to have an angle on him, but he ran away from everyone for a 96-yard touchdown. A try for two failed, leaving it an 8-6 game.
Great Falls seemed to have an answer on its next possession, driving inside the New Hope 30, but a penalty and huge loss on an errant snap had the Red Devils facing second-and-36. They made up some of that yardage, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs. The defense forced a quick three-and-out and New Hope uncorked a very short punt that gave Great Falls possession at the 20. Three plays later, Sanders rumbled over defenders on the way to a 10-yard touchdown run. A try for two failed but Great Falls led 14-6 late in the second.
New Hope was able to pull closer just before the half. They were facing a fourth-and-10 but got a fresh set of downs off a Great Falls penalty and ultimately scored with less than a minute left in the half to get within 14-12.
Great Falls had another promising drive end on downs at the New Hope eight early in the third, but managed to get a stop in the end zone for safety. After the free kick, the Red Devils scored in three plays. Tymerik Curry accounted for 21 of the 38 yards with a big run and then scored from a yard out. A try for two was stopped but it was 22-12.
Late in the fourth, The Gladiators took possession near midfield after a bad Great Falls snap, hit a 35-yard pass to get in scoring position and punched it in to make it a 22-20 game. The Red Devils had to punt the ball away after a three-and-out and the Gladiators hit another long pass to get near midfield before the Red Devils forced a turnover to end the game.
The Great Falls defense played well for the most part, with the bulk of the yardage for the Gladiators coming on four plays.
“But those four plays are exactly the four plays that can beat us,” Simons said.
The coach said the center-quarterback exchange had been a persistent problem all year and is something the team has to iron out now that region play has arrived.
Great Falls, now 2-4, opens region play Thursday at home against Whitmire.