They lost the momentum and then they lost the game.
Great Falls got in a huge hole in the first few minutes Thursday and dropped a 43-0 decision to Heathwood Hall to open the season.
Red Devils Coach Demarcus Simons said his team was finding success moving the ball on the game’s opening drive, but then piled up one mistake on top of another that started rolling downhill and became impossible to stop.
“On the first drive we were rolling, then we had two 15-yard penalties and suddenly it was first-and-35,” he said.
Then came a pick-six by Jonathan Rolland to put the visitors up 8-0. Great Falls then lost a fumble on the first play of the ensuing drive, Heathwood Hall cashed in quickly (courtesy of a scoring run by Dylan Lesesne) and less than halfway into opening quarter it was already 15-0.
Before the end of the quarter, Highlanders quarterback Patrick Belk tossed a 57-yard touchdown to Thompson Dubose to make it 22-0.
The Great Falls defense held its own in the second quarter and did not allow a touchdown, but the offense still couldn’t get things going, leaving it a 22-0 game at the half.
Belk hooked up with Dubose again for another touchdown in the third, then Grayson Hawn had a pair of touchdowns on the ground in the final frame for Heathwood Hall. The team’s defense played well from start to finish and completed the shutout.
Simons said the speed with which the game turned seemed to knock his team for a loop.
“Some of the kids started to hang their heads a little bit. We are going to put it behind us and move on. We didn’t even watch the tape. We were there. We saw what happened,” he said.
The key, Simons said, is to not have it happen again this week.
The Red Devils got an unexpected gift on Monday when this week’s opponent, Lee Central, asked to have the game played at Great Falls because of some field issues.
“So we’ll be at home this week and I’m glad. We get a chance to redeem ourselves at home. This will be a game for redemption,” Simons said.
Lee Central was to have opened its season this past Friday against Chesterfield but the game was canceled Still, Simons has seen film on the Stallions and said they will present a formidable challenge.
“They’re huge up front and very physical. If you can’t be physical with them, it’s going to be a long night,” Simons said.
Offensively, Lee Central prefers to keep it on the ground. They use some elements of the flexbone, some wing-T and the double-wing. Defensively, the Stallions mainly work from a 3-4 base. Simons said he expects to see his team take a step forward form last week to this week.
“I want to see productivity. I want to see us hit that switch over,” he said.
Simons said he makes no excuses for last week’s loss, noting that Heathwood Hall played well and earned the win. He does have some young players and players that just arrived on campus, though, and his team’s only scrimmage (prior to the jamboree) was cancelled because of bad weather. There is a maturation process and a building of chemistry that takes place and it’s hard to build those without experience. He expects to see that against Lee Central.
Kick off Friday at Great Falls is set for 7:30.