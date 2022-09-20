In every sense, it was a long night for Great Falls on Friday.
The team had a long road trip to Hickory, North Carolina and things certainly didn’t go Great Falls’ way once they got there, as they lost to the Hickory Hawks 50-0. It reversed a trend of increased returns the Red Devils have shown over the course of the year. After losing in the opener to Heathwood Hall 43-0, Great Falls gave a game effort the next week in a 28-8 loss to AA power lee Central. The team then won a game by forfeit over Scott’s Branch, then led most of the way before falling last week to Columbia.
The team, now 1-4 on the year. The good news, though, is that the team has yet to play a region contests. Any team obviously wants to win every game, but non-region contests have no bearing at all on a team’s postseason fortuned, they really just serve as an opportunity for teams get better and prep for the games that really matter.
Great Falls will be at home this week against New Hope Leadership Academy from Columbia. The game will serve as homecoming for the Red Devils.
Tailgating spaces for those coming to celebrate the festivities are on a first-come, first served basis. The charge for tailgating spaces is $50 per space. The deadline to reserve spaces is Friday at 3 p.m. and those interested can do so at https://osp.osmsinc.com/chestersc/. The funds raised will go to support non-revenue sports at the school.