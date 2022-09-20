In every sense, it was a long night for Great Falls on Friday.

The team had a long road trip to Hickory, North Carolina and things certainly didn’t go Great Falls’ way once they got there, as they lost to the Hickory Hawks 50-0. It reversed a trend of increased returns the Red Devils have shown over the course of the year. After losing in the opener to Heathwood Hall 43-0, Great Falls gave a game effort the next week in a 28-8 loss to AA power lee Central. The team then won a game by forfeit over Scott’s Branch, then led most of the way before falling last week to Columbia.

