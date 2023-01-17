According to Great Falls Coach Alex Fair, his top-ranked team often gets the best shot opponents have. They certainly did on Friday.
The Red Devils ended up with a big victory over McBee but found themselves in the atypical position of digging out of a deep early hole. The visitors, in the opening few minutes, gave Great Falls a taste of its own medicine, employing a full-court defense that forced turnovers and led to easy baskets. Tyrek Wright did the most damage, knocking down an early three-pointer, completing a three-point play and scoring 10 points. Less than three minutes into the game, Great Falls had successfully gotten the ball down the court only twice and trailed 11-1.
“We had to settle down,” Fair said. “We went through the motions early. Sometimes, because we have ‘Great Falls’ on our chest and all that tradition, we think people are just going to lay down.”
In fact, Fair said with his team currently being ranked in Class A, his team should actually expect everyone to come in the way McBee did.
The Red Devils managed to flip the script quickly and did so by attacking the Panthers inside. The visitors brought some good athletes and nice shooters, but simply did not possess the size to battle Great Falls senior Dre Coleman down low. He scored six points in the latter half of the frame, Deuce Fair scored once off a steal and knocked down a short jumper and Great Falls was within 19-15 by the end of the first.
The run continued into the second with the home team opening on a 6-0 that gave them their first lead of the night. Coleman and Fair (five and nine points respectively) continued to power Great Falls, but just when it looked like they were putting the visitors away, McBee roared back. Jakari Holloman drained a pair of long threes but was also fouled attacking the rim and went 4-of-4 from the line. The main problem for McBee was that the aggressive defense led to a lot of fouls and Great Falls cashed in at the line late in the half. The Red Devils held a 42-35 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Great Falls built its lead to 10 on the strength of 11 from Coleman (all in the paint or at the line). If not for a big frame from Wright (who had seven), the rout would have been on. That finally came in the fourth when Rico McCullough exploded for 13 points (including three, three-pointers), the Great Falls bench came up big and McBee faded down the stretch for the 94-66 final.
Coleman was dominant in every respect, with 28 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots.
“He’s been solid all season, but the last four or five games, he’s really asserted himself. We’ve been playing through him,” Fair said.
McCullough’s late burst gave him 20 points, while Deuce Fair had 15 and Aaden Fair 12. Great Falls moved to 2-0 with the victory.
In the girls contest, Great Falls got way behind early on but fought to the end in a 55-24 loss to McBee.
The game was basically decided in the second quarter. McBee led 22-10 after one, but then held the Lady Devils without a field goal in the second frame. McBee’s Diana Williams poured in 20 points in the first half.
Great Falls never quit, though, and actually outscored McBee in the fourth quarter. Don-Naisha Caldwell led Great Falls with 11 points. The Lady Devils dropped to 1-1 in region play with the loss.