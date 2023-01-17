DEVILS PIC

Great Falls senior Dre Coleman had a huge game Friday, with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

 PHOTO BY TRAVIS JENKINS

According to Great Falls Coach Alex Fair, his top-ranked team often gets the best shot opponents have. They certainly did on Friday.

The Red Devils ended up with a big victory over McBee but found themselves in the atypical position of digging out of a deep early hole. The visitors, in the opening few minutes, gave Great Falls a taste of its own medicine, employing a full-court defense that forced turnovers and led to easy baskets. Tyrek Wright did the most damage, knocking down an early three-pointer, completing a three-point play and scoring 10 points. Less than three minutes into the game, Great Falls had successfully gotten the ball down the court only twice and trailed 11-1.

