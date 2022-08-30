They showed definite improvement from game one to game two, but the Great Falls Red Devils still came up just a bit short on Friday night.
The team dropped to 0-2 with a 28-8 loss to Lee Central that was closer than the final score indicates.
The game was actually supposed to take place at Lee Central but the school but became a bonus home game for the Red Devils because of problems with the playing field of the Stallions. The visitors scored on the opening drive of the game to go up 6-0. However, the Great Falls defense kept the offense of the AA power at bay for the remainder of the first half. The Red Devils had a shot to tie the game or even take the lead just before halftime but ran out of time.
Lee Central scored again midway through the third and added a two-point conversion to go up 14-0. Just two minutes later, though, Great Falls reached the end zone for the first time this season, with Tremaine Caldwell throwing a touchdown pass to Rico McCullough. A try for two was good and it was 14-8 with 5:06 left to play in the third.
Lee Central went up 20-8 and that remained the scored until the Stallions added a late score for the final margin of victory.
This week, Great Falls will hit the road for the first time and will make the long road trip to Summerton, South Carolina to take 1-1 Scott’s Branch. The Eagles opened the season with a 26-16 victory over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler then dropped a 32-14 decision to AAA Manning this past week. The Eagles like to keep it on the ground as they attempted only four passes in last week’s loss to the Monarchs.
Kickoff Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
